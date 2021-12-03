Wilton-Wing deals with loss of Quam

Wilton-Wing's roster will look very different this year.

Coach Lisa Jenkins is dealing with the loss of four starters off last year's 22-4 team which placed fourth at the state tournament.

Largest of the Miners' losses was Hailey Quam, whose transfer to Shiloh Christian in Bismarck means another hole opening up in the starting lineup. Quam earned second-team all-state honors last season for the Miners.

While multiple players have departed, Jenkins' roster is not bereft of talent. Junior Kalyssa Schock and Kesley Backman will lead the team as returning starters, especially on the defensive end, as both players averaged seven rebounds a game and each had more than 30 steals.

Wilton-Wing's returning players should have the Miners playing particularly solid defense all year long. Beyond Schock and Backman, both of whom have talent in both rebounding and shot-blocking, junior guard Jordyn Thorson completes a trio of players on Wilton-Wing's roster that cracked 100 steals last season.

Joining Backman on the interior of Jenkins' defense is Austyn Schafer and Justus Boos, both of whom earned playing time on last year's squad.

Key this season is finding a new point guard. Thorson and senior Kynlee Wolff are expected to see time running the offense.

Newcoming contributors for Wilton-Wing are freshmen Moana Tooke and Callie Vollmer, as well as Macie Filipek.

CENTER-STANTON GOING YOUNG

A 2020-21 of near-misses is hoped to be a stepping stone for bigger things in 2021-22 for the Center-Stanton Wildcats.

Finishing their season second in both their district and region with an 18-5 record, Drew Erhardt's squad has work to do to overcome having just one senior on this year's roster.

Senior Arianna Marklevitz will claim the leadership role this year, as the 5-8 senior will have a plethora of sophomore, freshmen, and even an eighth-grader to fill out the squad.

Several players do have notable time at varsity for the Wildcats. Katie Frank averaged just over 9.2 points and just under four rebounds per game, and sophomore Ericka Vosberg had 4.8 points and four rebounds pr game.

Frank, a 5-7 junior, will be important on both ends of the floor for Center-Stanton. Frank had 71 steals along with her 3.9 rebounds per game last year on the defensive end, and passed out 81 assists.

Vosberg is joined in Center-Stanton's sophomore class by Emma Philips and Rylee Hintz, both of whom should contribute this year. Sheridan Bubel and Elena Sorge will represent Center-Stanton's freshmen class, and Autumn Huber is expected to be the lone eighth grader on the varsity squad for Erhardt, starting his 12th season as head coach.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0