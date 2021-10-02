Williston's Haugenoe wins West Region tennis title

Mason Haugenoe of Williston defeated Minot's Hunter Rice 6-3, 6-2 to win the West Region singles title Saturday in Minot.

Rice knocked off top-seeded Jared Pitcher of Century 7-6 (6), 6-3 in the semifinals.

Pitcher bounced back to beat Tyler Wahl of Bismarck 6-3, 6-2 in the third-place match.

Beau Zander of Century defeated Bismarck’s Gabe Hanson 6-2, 6-1 in the fifth-place match.

Joe Kalb of Legacy fell to Minot’s Josh Hegstad for seventh, 7-5, 6-4.

The top eight players advance to state next week in Grand Forks.

Minot’s No. 2-seeded team of Zach Diehl and Aidan Diehl knocked off top-seeded Anthony Janes and Jay Moylan of Legacy to win the doubles title, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

Janes and Moylan won 6-2, 6-4 in the semifinals over Minot’s Colby Opp and Grayson Schaeffer.

Mandan’s Karter Hatzenbuhler and Brady Helbling placed third, beating Opp and Schaeffer, 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Isaiah Koch and Adam Vasichek of Bismarck High finished sixth. Legacy’s Brayden Ruff and Gage Martell placed eighth. The top eight teams advance.

