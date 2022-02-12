Will Bengals, Rams test NFL TV ratings heft?

TV ratings for the NFL continue to be bullet proof. That is indisputable.

However, with two of the NFL’s least popular teams playing in the Super Bowl on Sunday, it will be interesting to see how this year’s title tilt stacks up historically.

Since 2010, only twice have fewer than 100 million people watched the Super Bowl. That was last year for the Bucs vs. Chiefs and three years ago when the Patriots beat the Rams in a 13-3 snooze-fest, which featured 14 punts and one touchdown. Here’s hoping we don’t see Johnny Hekker nine times in action again Sunday. He’s the Rams’ punter.

The Bengals and Rams playing in the final four didn’t do anything to ding the championship game TV ratings. Both games had nearly 50 million viewers, but those also featured two popular teams with national appeal, the Chiefs and 49ers.

The Rams and Bengals don’t have that.

Most games in Sofi Stadium, the $5 billion home field of the Rams, road team supporters outnumber L.A. fans. The Bengals are popular in Cincinnati, but they’ve been so irrelevant for so long, outside of southeast Ohio and northern Kentucky, it’s pretty much crickets.

I tend to judge things my complaints I get into my email inbox and voicemail. I’ve had requests for more coverage of the Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans, among many others, but I don’t remember anybody needing more Rams or Bengals.

Even if TV ratings fall short of 200 million eyeballs, the $13-billion a year beheomoth that is the NFL will be just fine. Pregame shows for NFL playoff games dwarf what other pro sports championships get.

Last year’s World Series actually rebounded, slightly, for a less-than-appealing Braves vs. Astros matchup. What does being up for baseball mean? An average of 8 million viewers per game. So how do baseball owners and players build on that momentum, slight as it may be? Fight over $9 billion dollars per year, of course, because nobody does tone deaf better than baseball.

NBA Finals ratings get worse and worse every year. Last year, Game 6 of the Bucks and Suns couldn’t even get 7 million to sit down. Me and my three daughters watched, but few else did.

NHL? No need to go there. Stanley Cup Final games get worse ratings than nut-job political talk in primetime.

No, NFL TV ratings, like father time, remain undefeated. I guess that’s why it costs $7 million for a 30-second beer commercial on Sunday.

