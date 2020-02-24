Wildcats edge Coyotes in quarterfinals

Center-Stanton is hitting its stride at the right time.
After losing six of its previous seven games before postseason play began, the Wildcats won for the third time in their last four games on Monday to seal a trip to the Region 5 tournament semifinals.
The Wildcats started the second half on a 9-0 run and got 18 points from junior Kori Nagel in a 51-45 win over Grant County, which lost for just the fifth time on the season.
“We were the fourth seed against Wilton (at districts) and everybody thought we were going to lose but after we won that game, it seems like everything has picked up,” Nagel said. “We’re playing our best at the right time. Getting to the region semifinals is awesome.”
Drew Erhardt, head coach of Center-Stanton , said his team likes to compete, regardless of the end result.
“This is a team of gamers, they’re scrappy. They see the scoreboard, they see the other horse, and they want to race,” Erhardt said. “I’m so proud of these girls. We’ve had a lot of adversity this season, but to be in a region semifinal, I’m just really happy for this team.”
The Wildcats, who climbed over .500 at 12-11 with the win, never trailed.
Kathryn Kraft scored eight of her 12 points in the opening half as Center-Stanton held a slim 22-20 lead at the break. They sprinted out of the halftime chute with nine straight points, capped by Hannah Hoffman’s second 3-pointer of the game to make it 31-20.
“When we’re at our best, a lot of girls are chipping in, getting buckets, getting steals, flying around, kind of like what you saw today,” Erhardt said.
Fourteen of Nagel’s 18 points came in the paint. The other four on free throws. The win was all that mattered, she said.
“I missed some close ones, that was kind of embarrassing, but all I care about is the win,” Nagel said. “We know we have a tough game (Tuesday). But it’s really fun to have a chance.”
The Wildcats face Flasher, which has won nine in a row.
“We’ll have to play our best,” Nagel said. “They’re really good.”
Grant County was led by Molly Wetzel with 13 points. Isabelle Boyer had 11.
“Grant County has a great program. They have some of the best players in the region,” Erhardt said. “Our kids played great."