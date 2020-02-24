Wildcats edge Coyotes in quarterfinals

Center-Stanton is hitting its stride at the right time.

After losing six of its previous seven games before postseason play began, the Wildcats won for the third time in their last four games on Monday to seal a trip to the Region 5 tournament semifinals.

The Wildcats started the second half on a 9-0 run and got 18 points from junior Kori Nagel in a 51-45 win over Grant County, which lost for just the fifth time on the season.

“We were the fourth seed against Wilton (at districts) and everybody thought we were going to lose but after we won that game, it seems like everything has picked up,” Nagel said. “We’re playing our best at the right time. Getting to the region semifinals is awesome.”

Drew Erhardt, head coach of Center-Stanton , said his team likes to compete, regardless of the end result.

“This is a team of gamers, they’re scrappy. They see the scoreboard, they see the other horse, and they want to race,” Erhardt said. “I’m so proud of these girls. We’ve had a lot of adversity this season, but to be in a region semifinal, I’m just really happy for this team.”

The Wildcats, who climbed over .500 at 12-11 with the win, never trailed.

