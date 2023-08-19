Preston Martin maintained his INEX Legends leads in the points standings, but Donavin Wiest is trying to make a game of it.

The Wishek driver peddled to a win in Friday night’s feature at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan, topping a beefy 35-car field.

Wiest was hot on the night, registering a heat victory before claiming the 20-lap final. However, Martin’s grip on the lead remains firm after a second-place finish in the feature. Heading into Championship Night, set for Aug. 25, Martin is sitting on 877 points, 63 ahead of Wiest.

In the 20-car A feature, Gage Madler, Bryce Barnhardt and Noah Madler rounded out the top five.

Duston Hagen of Lincoln won the B feature, crossing ahead of runner-up Dustin Herz.

The IMCA crown will go right down to the wire.

A rare off night by veteran ace driver Marlyn Seidler opened the door for a hot finish.

Seidler slumped to 19th Friday night, dropping from the pole position to second. Mark Dahl, who was fourth in Friday’s 25-lap final, climbed to the top spot with 336 points, seven better than Seidler.

Jeremy Keller zoomed to the feature win, outracing runner-up Marcus Tomlinson and Quentin Kinzley for the checkered flag.

Keller’s victory has him right in the mix, sitting third in the Mod standings with 326 points.

Aaron Aaseth, Crist Pittenger and Zach Frederick registered heat wins earlier in Mod action.

Hunter Domagala of Mandan is sitting pretty for another points championship in WISSOTA Street Stocks.

Domagala followed a heat win Friday with another strong performance in the feature, outlasting Chris Welk Jr. for the victory. Geoff Hellman was third in the 14-car race.

Overall, Domagala takes a 50-point advantage into championship night over Hellman, 1,078-1,028. Hellman also collected a heat win Friday.

Everything is up for grabs in the Hobby Stocks after results were jumbled Friday night.

Season points leader Derrick Appert dropped to a 19th-place finish in the 22-car field, opening the door for a contested championship night.

Dylan Sandberg drove to the feature victory, making it a 1-2 Wilton finish as Devin Hanson was second across.

Hanson, Karlie Hoerner and Jeremy Herr earned heat wins.

Appert takes a scant three-point lead — 1,009-1,006 — over Bill Hultberg into the season finale. Hultberg was sixth in the feature Friday.

Krys Yost and Alex Thompson will take their season-long tussle in Sport Compact to the final week.

Thompson won the feature Friday, while Yost was third. For the season, Yost has banked 345 points, three more than Thompson.

Zach Hughbanks was second in the feature.

Friday’s results

IMCA Modifieds

Feature: 1. Jeremy Keller, Bismarck. 2. Marcus Tomlinson, Turtle Lake. 3. Quentin Kinzley, Bismarck. 4. Mark Dahl, Bismarck. 5. Shawn Strand, Mandan. 6. Drew Christianson, Minot. 7. Zach Frederick, Richardton. 8. Crist Pittenger, Bismarck. 9. Logan Schmitz, Washburn. 10. Darrell Parsons, Mandan. 11. Tim Perkins, Bismarck. 12. Travis Tooley, Dickinson. 13. Marlyn Seidler, Underwood. 14. Chris Tuchscherer, Burlington. 15. Brent Schlafmann, Bismarck. 16. Elijah Puckett, Hazen. 17. Chris Welk, Mandan. 18. Caden Roberts, Dickinson. 19. Jacoby Traut, Jamestown. 20. Todd Duchscherer, New Rockford.

Heat 1: Aaron Aaseth, Bismarck. 2. Mark Dahl, Bismarck. 3. Quentin Kinzley, Bismarck. 4. Scott Gartner, Jamestown. 5. Marcus Tomlinson, Turtle Lake. 6. Caden Roberts, Dickinson. 7. Brent Schlafmann, Bismarck. 8. Chris Welk, Mandan.

Heat 2: 1. Crist Pittenger, Bismarck. 2. Elijah Puckett, Hazen. 3. Jeremy Keller, Bismarck. 4. Logan Schmitz, Washburn. 5. Chris Tuchscherer, Burlington. 6. Marlyn Seidler, Underwood. 7. Drew Christianson, Minot. 8. Todd Duchscherer, New Rockford.

Heat 3: 1. Zach Frederick, Richardton. 2. Darrell Parsons, Mandan. 3. Shawn Strand, Mandan. 4. Chris Anderson, Minot. 5. Tim Perkins, Bismarck. 6. Travis Tooley, Dickinson. 7. Jacoby Traut, Jamestown.

WISSOTA Street Stocks

Feature: 1. Hunter Domagala, Mandan. 2. Chris Welk Jr., Mandan. 3. Geoff Hellman, Mandan. 4. Shawn Volk, Lincoln. 5. Jason Meidinger, Mandan. 6. Matt Dosch, Lincoln. 7. Dustin Frank, Raleigh, N.D. 8. John Feist, Bismarck. 9. Bryan Grenz, Napoleon. 10. Christopher Ritter, Jamestown. 11. Brandon Booke, M andna. 12. Adam Dehne, Medina.

Heat 1: 1. Geoff Hellman, Mandan. 2. Chris Welk Jr., Mandan. 3. Matt Dosch, Lincoln. 4. Dustin Frank, Raleigh. 5. Joe Deede, Medina. 6. Brandon Booke, Mandan. 7. Shawn Volk, Lincoln.

Heat 2: 1. Hunter Domagala, Mandan. 2. Jason Meidinger, Mandan. 3. Bryan Grenz, Napoleon. 4. Christopher Ritter, Jamestown. 5. Dylan Herner, Bismasrck. 6. John Feist, Bismarck. 7. Adam Dehne, Medina.

INEX Legends

A Feature: 1. Donavin Wiest, Wishek. 2. Preston Martin, Lincoln. 3. Gage Madler, New England. 4. Bryce Barnhardt, Washburn. 5. Noah Madler, New England. 6. Dauntae Martin, Bismasrck. 7. A.J. Davenport, Bismasrck. 8. Dayton Olheiser, Dickinson. 9. Ryan Erdahl, Jamestown. 10. Casey Martin, Bismarck. 11. Brandon Anderson, Mandan. 12. Gus Jensen, Flasher. 13. Andrew Bargmann, Bismarck. 14. Duston Hagen, Lincoln. 15. Braydee Hanson, Fargo. 16. Sierra Davenport, Bismarck. 17. Dustin Herz, Bismarck. 18. Don Hayes, Bismarck. 19. Ken Stadick, Underwood. 20. Kevin Pudwill, Blue Hawk, S.D.

B Feature: 1. Duston Hagen, Lincoln. 2. Dustin Herz, Bismarck. 3. Sierra Davenport, Bismarck. 4. Andrew Bargmann, Bismarck. 5. Cole Slaubaugh, Wolford, N.D. 6. Weston Hagen, Bismarck. 7. Cole Hanshew, Minot. 8. Deen Brecht, Golden Valley, N.D. 9. Cory Tharp, Bismarck. 10. Colton Miller, Bismarck. 11. Tanner Hofer, Hebron. 12. Ken Sandberg, Bismarck. 13. Mike Kraft, Bismarck. 14. Josh Black, Aberdeen. 15. Morgan Hamann, Bismarck.

Heat 1: 1. Donavin Wiest, Wishek. 2. Dauntae Martin, Bismarck. 3. Gus Jensen, Flasher, 4. Casey Martin, Bismarck. 5. A.J. Davenport, Bismarck. 6. Dustin Herz, Bismasrck. 7. Sierra Davenport, Bismarck. 8. Deen Brecht, Golden Valley. 9. Josh Black, Aberdeen.

Heat 2: 1. Dayton Olheiser, Dickinson. 2. Noah Madler, New England. 3. Austin Wiest, Bismarck. 4. Travis Martin, Mandan. 5. Brandon Anderson, Mandan. 6. Duston Hagen, Lincoln. 7. Cole Hanshew, Minot. 8. Tanner Hofer, Hebron. 9. Colton Miller, Bismarck.

Heat 3: Bryce Barnhardt, Washburn. 2. Kevin Jensen, Flasher. 3. Ken Stadick, Underwood. 4. Don Hayes, Bismarck. 5. Kevin Pudwill, Black Hawk, S.D.

Heat 4: 1. Gage Madler, New England. 2. Preston Martin, Lincoln. 3. Ryan Erdahl, Jamestown. 4. Colten Laber, Mandan. 5. Braydee Hanson, Fargo. 6. Weston Hagen, Bismarck. 7. Andrew Bargmann, Bismarck. 8. Cory Tharp, Bismarck.

Hobby Stocks

Feature: 1. Dylan Sandberg, Wilton. 2. Devin Hanson, Wilton. 3. Josh Roehrich, Menoken. 4. Jeremy Herr, Wishek. 5. Karlie Hoerner, Bismarck. 6. Bill Hultberg, Bismarck. 7. Brent Vetter, Wisehk. 8. Chris Rangeloff, Bismarck. 9. Seth Howe-Kellar, Wilton. 10. John Gartner Jr., Mandan. 11. Keith McCleary, Napoleon 12. Nick Kassian, Wilton. 13. Chad Hausauer, Bismarck. 14. Trenton Kohler, Mandan. 15. Mitch Gordon, Hazelton. 16. Joseph Feist, Bismarck. 17. Mike Kraft, Bismarck. 18. Keith Morast, Mandan. 19. Derrick Appert, Hazelton. 20. Neal Jensen, Bismarck. 21. Nevin Jensen, Bismarck. 22. Qwint Irish, Jamestown.

Heat 1: 1. Karlie Hoerner, Bismarck. 2. Kelly Hoerner, Bismarck. 3. Brent Vetter, Wishek. 4. Terry Davenport, Bismarck. 5. Keith McCleary, Napoleon. 6. Neal Jensen, Bismarck. 7. Nick Kassian, Wilton.

Heat 2: 1. Devin Hanson, Wilton 2. Derrick Appert, Hazelton. 3. Chad Hausauer, Bismarck. 4. Josh Roehrich, Menoken. 5. Chris Rangeloff, Bismarck. 6. Mike Kraft, Bismarck. 7. Joseph Feist, Bismarck. 8. Amanda Irish, Jamestown.

Heat 3: 1. Jeremy Herr, Wishek. 2. Bill Hultberg, Bismarck. 3. Dylan Sandberg, Wilton. 4. Seth Howe-Kellar, Wilton. 5. Trenton Kohler, Mandan. 6. Keith Morast, Mandan. 7. Nevin Jensen, Bismarck. 8. Skyler Rohrich, Wilton.

IMCA Sport Compact

Feature: 1. Alex Thompson, Bismarck. 2. Zach Hughbanks, Minot. 3. Krys Yost, Balfour, N.D. 4. Harrson Schawartz, Foxholm, N.D. 5. Couy Snyder, Mandan. 6. Dustin Thompson, Mandan. 7. Lily Christianson, Minot. 8. Tiffany Tuchscherer, Burlington.

Heat 1: Krys Yost, Balfour. 2. Alex Thompson, Bismarck. 3. Zach Hughbanks, Minot. 4. Tiffany Tuchscherer, Burlington. 5. Dustin Thompson, Mandan. 6. Harrison Schwartz, Foxholm. 7. Lily Christianson, Minot.