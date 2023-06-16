With an all-star lineup of bull riders in the house, it takes a lot to stand out. And with a former world Professional Bull Riders champion setting the pace, it takes something really special to get noticed.

Keyshawn Whitehorse of McCracken Spring, Utah, got noticed and not just for his shiny silver helmet.

Whitehorse tamed a bull named Mr. Winston in the first round of the Dakota Community Bank and Trust PBR Bull Riding Challenge at the Bismarck Event Center on Friday. Whitehorse scored an 86.5 in the long-go, earning a second ride in the night’s short-go and bumping Daylon Swearingen’s 85.5 into second place.

I’ve been on that bull some and rode him once before. He’s really-rider friendly but he’s kind of smart,” Whitehorse said. “He tries to take his time to get you off.”

Whitehorse and Swearingen were the only two riders of the first 16 cowboys to complete rides. Swearingen set the tone.

“That was good. It kind of put me right in the middle,” Swearingen said of his eight seconds on Born to Sin. “It should be a good one to set me up for the short round.”

Swearingen limped out of the arena as he still is recovering from groin surgery earlier in the year. “My hip’s not quite strong enough yet, but we’re getting through it.”

Swearingen, who rides for Carolina Cowboys in the Team Series, isn’t considering taking any more time off. “There’s a lot of money up for grabs and I know God will take care of me. I know it’ll work out.”

By tonight, someone will be $15,000 richer for winning the challenge. The winner will likely cover four bulls on two nights.

Round one went to Whitehorse, who wants something Swearingen already has. The 2022 world PBR champion also is the reigning King of the North. The winner this year will pocket $100,000.

Both cowboys, already protected members of PBR Team Series teams, aren’t riding to earn a place on a team like others in the Challenger Series. They want the cash.

“I want to be King of the North,” said Swearingen, the reigning king.

“With the King of the North there is a lot of money to be won. It’s definitely an appetizing prize,” Whitehorse added.

Only six other riders scored in the long-go, and the final four making up the short-go advanced on time.

The event is part of the PBR Challenger Series which began in 2022 and held in conjunction with the PBR Team Series. The Bismarck stop is one of 60 across 27 states for established PBR veterans and cowboys hoping to reach the team series and earn spots in Unleash the Beast season events.

The top 40 placers at the end of the season qualify for the Challenger Series Championship Oct. 19 at Southpoint Arena and Equestrian Center in Las Vegas, Nev.

Brazilian Alan de Souza entered the night leading the Challenger Series with 225 points and tied for sixth in the long-go with 83.5 points. Other top cowboys, like No. 2 Cade Madsen, No. 4 Alex Cerqueira, No. 5 Vitor Losnake and No. 6 Chase Wimer didn’t score. But Cerqueira made the short-go by time.

The event concludes tonight with 40 more rides in the long-go followed by the short-go to determine a champion.