West Region sweeps quarterfinals at state Class A softball tournament in Jamestown

Legacy knocked off East Region champion West Fargo Sheyenne 7-6 in quarterfinal action of the state Class A softball tournament in Jamestown on Thursday.

It was the first ever state tournament game for Legacy, which is making its debut in the eight-team event. Now, the Sabers are just two wins away from a state championship.

Legacy's win started what turned out to be a West Region sweep. Bismarck, Dickinson and Jamestown followed with quarterfinal victories. Play begins at 11 a.m. Friday. Semifinals are set for 4 and 6 p.m. at Trapper Field.

Tori Olson struck out 15 batters in a complete-game victory for the Sabers. Olson held the Mustangs, who were 15-1 before Thursday, scoreless through the first five innings. Olson also had two hits for the Sabers.

Brynn Arnold went 3-for-4 with two doubles for Legacy. Emma Owens added two hits.

The game featured 27 strikeouts.

Legacy faces Bismarck in the semifinals on Friday at 4 p.m. The Demons defeated Grand Forks Red River 10-0 in the second game Thursday.

BISMARCK 10, RED RIVER 0, 5 INNINGS

Logan Gronberg threw a one-hitter as Bismarck blanked Grand Forks Red River 10-0.

The Demons had just five hits in the game, but drew 10 walks and Red River committed three errors.

Ashlee Potter had two hits and a double for BHS. Payton Gerving scored three runs and drove in two for the Demons.

DICKINSON 11, VALLEY CITY 1, 5 INNINGS

Dickinson pitcher Hope Fath recorded 12 of her 15 outs by strikeout in the Midgets' easing opening-round win over Valley City.

Jenna Decker and Reese Hauck had two hits each for Dickinson, which also drew 10 walks and had four other baserunners on Valley City errors.

The Midgets improved to 30-1 with the victory.

JAMESTOWN 4, WEST FARGO 2

Jamestown, tournament host, capped the day with a surprise 4-2 win over the Packers.

West Fargo has won 10 of the 12 state titles in softball, but No. 11 will have to wait.

Ella Falk and Makenna Nold homered for the Blue Jays. Nold also tossed 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief to get the save.

