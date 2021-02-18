Wentz saga in Philly ends with trade to Indy

Writing on the wall. Worst kept secret in sports. Just a matter of time … Wentz gear on sale at Scheels.
Sports clichés, and bargain hunters aside, everybody and their crazy cousin knew Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles were headed for a divorce. Thursday, it happened.
Every sports network under the sun was wall-to-wall Wentz. Talking head after talking head was tossing in their two cents on the Bismarck Century and North Dakota State star headed to Indianapolis to play quarterback for the Colts. They even were talking about it briefly on CNN.
It is the type of story producers of debate TV and radio shows drool over. Wentz was either good or great for much of his time with the Eagles before struggling and being benched last season. What happened to Wentz? Why did it happen? Whose fault it is? How about this, who cares?
I'll tell you someone who doesn’t care about any of that, Carson Wentz.
The last time Wentz was in Bismarck and spoke to local reporters, a very hot day in July of 2019, I asked him about so frequently being the tough piece of steak TV and radio talk show hosts endlessly seem to chew over. The question was light-hearted, but his answer did not seem to be.
His answer? He didn’t watch, or read, any of it.
That is a pretty standard answer from high-profile athletes. I don’t think anybody believes you can block out everything. Especially in the social-media age where everything – including video of Wentz clearing brush on his sprawling Texas farm – is everywhere.
But when big things happen in sports, and Wentz being traded certainly applies, it does consume up a large part of the sports conversation. And the Wentz story in Philadelphia, which ultimately ended as a saga, is interesting.
Just last year, Wentz led the injury-ravaged Eagles to the NFL playoffs. Wentz, of course, was knocked out of that game against the Seattle Seahawks with a concussion. In that same game, the Eagles were down to Dallas Goedert, Zach Ertz, Greg Ward Jr., Boston Scott and Deontay Burnett as pass-catchers. Not exactly the Kansas City Chiefs' stable of skill guys.
The point being, there was no deterioration up to that point in Wentz’s skills. Far from it. He effectively took a crew of B-cast characters, granted in a crummy division (NFC East), to the playoffs.
That’s what made 2020 so head-scratching because the wheels did fall off – for Wentz and the Eagles. Why that is has been the subject of endless hours of psychobabble on TV and radio, and thousands, maybe millions by now, of written words in ink.
It is a rapid end to what appeared to be a marriage built to last. In that same 2019 appearance in Bismarck, Wentz said he “absolutely loved” playing in Philadelphia. And they clearly loved him back to the tune of well north of $100 million.
Things unraveled quickly, however. It has all the makings of an ESPN "30 for 30" documentary, and with Wentz being rather guarded, to say the least, we may never really know exactly how it fell apart so fast.
What we do know is Wentz is headed to Indy, a team which went 11-5 last season, and a whole bunch of blue and white Colts gear will soon be coming to a Scheels store near you.
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com