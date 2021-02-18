Wentz saga in Philly ends with trade to Indy

That is a pretty standard answer from high-profile athletes. I don’t think anybody believes you can block out everything. Especially in the social-media age where everything – including video of Wentz clearing brush on his sprawling Texas farm – is everywhere.

But when big things happen in sports, and Wentz being traded certainly applies, it does consume up a large part of the sports conversation. And the Wentz story in Philadelphia, which ultimately ended as a saga, is interesting.

Just last year, Wentz led the injury-ravaged Eagles to the NFL playoffs. Wentz, of course, was knocked out of that game against the Seattle Seahawks with a concussion. In that same game, the Eagles were down to Dallas Goedert, Zach Ertz, Greg Ward Jr., Boston Scott and Deontay Burnett as pass-catchers. Not exactly the Kansas City Chiefs' stable of skill guys.

The point being, there was no deterioration up to that point in Wentz’s skills. Far from it. He effectively took a crew of B-cast characters, granted in a crummy division (NFC East), to the playoffs.

That’s what made 2020 so head-scratching because the wheels did fall off – for Wentz and the Eagles. Why that is has been the subject of endless hours of psychobabble on TV and radio, and thousands, maybe millions by now, of written words in ink.