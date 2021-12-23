Wentz, Miller game-managing Colts and Bison to wins

I’ve always had a soft spot in my heart for quarterbacks.

Having played the position well in high school in Minnesota, before flaming out Hindenburg-style in college, I have a pretty good idea of what it takes to be good … and bad.

So when I watch a game or a sports show on TV and some talking head who wouldn’t know the difference between a football and a foosball comments on a QB, I either mute it, or change the channel. I will not voluntarily contribute to that stupidity, there’s already enough of that in the world today.

My playing days are long gone, but one of my coaches often used to say “manage the game.” I.E. – don’t screw it up. This was long before the term “game-manager” became so common in describing quarterbacks who are asked to basically not foul it up.

I was thinking about that in relation to former Bison quarterback Carson Wentz and current NDSU signal-caller Cam Miller.

As modern football goes, neither is currently being asked to do a whole lot. Although with Wentz, he’s always an interesting watch to see if he might break off a what-was-he-thinking left-handed heave to a receiver standing a few yards away, or pulling off some miraculous escape from a certain sack then launching the ball downfield for a completion. The Bismarck product can bring the wow factor in either direction.

Last week, Wentz was asked to throw the ball just 12 times, completing five, in the Colts’ 27-17 win over then AFC No. 1 seed New England.

For the season, Wentz is 19th in yards per game (214.6), but has a very good touchdown-to-interception ratio of 23 to 6. With the way second-year running back Jonathan Taylor is going, there is little reason to tempt fate through the air. Taylor is an MVP candidate and is lapping the field with his 1,518 yards rushing. No other back has 1,100.

With Miller and the Bison it’s a different level of game-managing.

NDSU’s bread has always been, and likely always be buttered, with a heavy dose of ground and pound.

The Bison average nearly 275 yards rushing per game, and in a couple of weeks will likely lead them to their ninth FCS title in the last 11 years. Only a fool would argue against their formula, but it is an outlier.

Miller is averaging only 109.8 yards passing per contest. That would’ve been a small number in the 80s, it’s microscopic in today's game.

Still, in both Wentz and Miller’s case, it’s hard to argue with the scoreboard. After a slow start, the Colts are in good position to make the playoffs and are becoming a trendy choice to challenge the Kansas City Chiefs.

As for the Bison, anybody think Montana State is going to beat them Jan. 8 in Texas? The Bobcats are a neat story, yes. They didn’t play last year. Their coach – Brent Vigen – is from Buxton, N.D., and attended NDSU. They haven’t played in the title game since 1984 … all of that. But beating the Bison in Frisco? A tall task indeed.

Wentz and Miller might only be asked to manage games, but if both end up with big fat rings at the end, I’m sure they will be more than happy to do so.

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

