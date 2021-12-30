Watson's status up in the air, Montana State tailback expected back

North Dakota State isn't sure whether its star wide receiver will play in the FCS championship game, while Montana State does expect to have its All-American running back on the field Jan. 8 in Frisco, Texas.

Christian Watson, NDSU's All-American receiver and kick returner, remains iffy for next weekend's game. Watson has not played since Nov. 20 due to a hamstring injury.

"We're in a holding pattern," NDSU coach Matt Entz said. "It's unfortunate. Hopefully, he can help us a week from now, but we don't know."

Watson is far and away the Bison’s leading pass-catcher with 39 receptions for 740 yards and seven touchdowns. No other player has more than 20 catches or 284 yards.

Watson also has 210 kickoff return yards, plus one rushing TD.

Despite not having their top big-play threat, the Bison have outscored their three playoff opponents – Southern Illinois, East Tennessee State and James Madison – 85-24.

Injured offensive linemen Nash Jensen and Jalen Sundell have been practicing for the Bison and are expected to be ready to play next Saturday.

As for Isaiah Infanse, Montana State's All-American tailback, he is expected to play after missing the Bobcats' semifinal game victory over South Dakota State on Dec. 18.

Infanse’s 1,539 yards rank third in the FCS behind only SDSU’s Pierre Strong (1,686) and Quay Holmes (1,553) of East Tennessee State. Infanse was injured in Montana State's 42-19 quarterfinal win over defending national champion and top-seeded Sam Houston on Dec. 11.

With Infanse out against the Jackrabbits, Montana State ran freshman quarterback Tommy Mellott 34 times. Coach Brent Vigen said they likely would not have done that without the three-week break in between the semifinal and championship games.

Having Infanse available against NDSU's defense, which allows 11.2 points and 2.7 yards per rush, could be helpful to the Bobcats, which will be playing in their first championship game since 1984.

"They do a really good job of disguise," Montana State coach Brent Vigen said of NDSU's defense. "They show one thing and do another and they have really good players."

Mellott, who played primarily wide receiver and special teams prior to being named starting quarterback prior to the Bobcats’ postseason run, threw for 233 yards and two touchdowns against SDSU and ran for another 163 yards and two scores.

"They're extremely talented and extremely difficult to defend," Entz said of the Bobcats.

Williams leaving

NDSU defensive line coach Buddha Williams has been hired for the same job at Colorado State.

Williams, who joined the NDSU staff in 2017, will remain with the Bison through the title game.

"My relationship with Buddha is one that will last forever," Entz said. "He's been instrumental in not only our success on the field, but also academically, in recruiting.

"We are extremely excited for him and his family as they embark on this new experience."

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

