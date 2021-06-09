Upcoming Events

TENNIS

JACKIE DOCKTER MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT: In Bismarck, juniors June 11-12, adults June 11-13. Junior entry fees are $20 for singles and $30 per doubles team. Adult fees are $30 for singles and $50 per doubles teams. Entry deadline is June 5 at 5 p.m. Players may enter by using ServeTennis or a paper entry form. Additional information is available from tournament director Bob Cordova at 701-663-6654 or by e-mail at bobcordova@bis.midco.net.