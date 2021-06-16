UPCOMING EVENTS

BASKETBALL

CAPITAL CITY CAMPS: Skills academy, grades K-6, June 21-23. Lincoln Elementary, grades K-5, July 5-8. Capital City Classic, open to all high school teams, May 28-29. Contact Jordan Wilhelm at “bhsdemonhoops.webs.com.”

HUSKIE HOOPS CAMP: July 12-15. 1-4:30 p.m. at Horizon Middle School. For boys and girls grades 4-8. Boys and girls in separate gyms. Cost $80. Registration available at the Horizon website. For more information call Charlie Ledger (701-226-6706) or Justin Ledger (516-2231).

FOOTBALL

UNIVERSITY OF MARY CAMPS: Prospect Indy Camp – July 17 from 1-6 p.m., for kids grades 9-12. Cost $40. Camp T-shirt provided. All camps held at the MDU Resources Community Bowl, and conducted by the University of Mary football coaching staff. For more information contact Alex Kastens at amkastens@umary.edu.