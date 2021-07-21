Upcoming events: July 22

UPCOMING EVENTS
BASKETBALL
SMART START 3-on-3 TOURNAMENT: Smart Start Summer Ending 3-on-3 basketball tournament, July 25 at Century High School. Brackets for boys and girls teams, grades 3-12. Entry fee: $100 per team with a three-game guarantee. Officials will be provided for all games. Contacts are Darin Mattern (darin_mattern@bismarckschools.opg) and Nate Welstad (nathan_welstad@bismarckschools.org). Additional information: http://centurypatriotsboysbasketball.weebly.com/start-smart-camp.html.
