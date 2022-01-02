 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

University of Mary women's basketball game against Minot State Sunday canceled

  • 0
121821-spt-umary10.jpg

Macy Williams brings the ball up the floor for the Marauders during NSIC action at the MAC.

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

Sunday's Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference women's basketball game between the University of Mary and Minot State at McDowell Activity Center has been canceled.

The game has been canceled due to COVID-19 related protocols within the Minot State program.

Per NSIC rules, the game is ruled a no contest and will not be made up.

Sunday's men's game at 2 p.m. between the Marauders and Beavers at the MAC will be played.

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Are things looking up for the Knicks?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News