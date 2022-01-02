University of Mary women's basketball game against Minot State Sunday canceled

Sunday's Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference women's basketball game between the University of Mary and Minot State at McDowell Activity Center has been canceled.
The game has been canceled due to COVID-19 related protocols within the Minot State program.
Per NSIC rules, the game is ruled a no contest and will not be made up.
Sunday's men's game at 2 p.m. between the Marauders and Beavers at the MAC will be played.
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com