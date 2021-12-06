University of Mary making move to ACHA Division I hockey in 2023-24

Eight months after winning the American Collegiate Hockey Association men’s Division II national championship, the University of Mary has announced it will be moving to NCAA Division I.

Athletic Director Dale Lennon announced on Monday that U-Mary will join the University of Jamestown and Minot State in the highest level of club hockey in the nation for the 2023-2024 season.

In addition, the Marauders also announced they are joining a conference yet to be named. The University of Jamestown announced in November it is joining the Midwest College Hockey Conference for the 2022-23 season.

Lennon said it was imperative U-Mary find a conference before making the move.

“It’ll be a fairly competitive conference and that will help with scheduling,” Lennon said. “We want to make sure we can keep a competitive schedule and travel the way we have been.”

Minot State, meanwhile, will continue as an independent.

Lennon said U-Mary had originally applied to join DI when the program was launched in 2018 but the ACHA placed the Marauders in DII.

“We intended to be a DI team from the get-go,” U-Mary coach Dan Huntley said. “We became a good DII team, and if the opportunity came about and there was a conference we could get affiliated with, we would look at making the move up.”

Th Marauders bided their time by going 127-9-2-7 (W-L-OTL-T) all-time (so far) against DII opponents.

“It actually ended up working out well for us,” Lennon said. “It gave us time to develop and build the program.”

Ironically, the announcement comes with the Marauders mired in a three-game losing streak, with all three losses at the hands of the state’s two DI programs – Minot State and Jamestown.

U-Mary was ranked No. 1 in the latest ACHA Men’s DII poll, while Minot State was ranked second and Jamestown 10th in the latest DI.

From a competition standpoint, the Marauders will be challenged more in the new division. They are 62-1 all time against DII opponents at home but just 6-7-1 against Jamestown and 0-10-2, including two overtime losses, all-time against Minot State.

U-Mary head coach Dan Huntley said a scheduling phone call from another team that encouraged U-Mary to move up set things in motion. But they did not make the application deadline of November 1 for the 2022-23 season, so it will have this year and one more at DII.

“We’re got two national championships to fight for. Our focus is moving on. We talked to our team (Saturday night). This is not an internal thing in our locker room,” Huntley said.

“What that does for us is it allows me to talk to recruits coming in, that they know what they’re getting into,” Huntley said. “Now we have that DI moniker behind our name and that opens up some conversation with a different caliber of kid that we have lost in the past.”

U-Mary burst on the hockey scene in 2018 and went 39-5-2-1. Being a first-year program, it was not eligible for the playoff in 2019.

In 2019-20, the Marauders went 39-10-1 and reached the national tournament. But the pandemic caused cancellation of the tournament just as it was to start.

The following season saw teams continue to struggle with COVID-19. Others, like U-Mary, got in a full season, and the national tournament was moved to U-Mary’s home ice in Mandan.

The top-ranked Marauders thrilled the home crowd with a march through the tournament and beat Iowa State 2-0 in the national championship game.

It took just three years, including one year ravaged by COVID-19 for the fledgling program to win a title.

Huntley isn’t predicting any such rapid ascension through the DI ranks.

“It will be a great step for us,” Huntley said. “People want to see us play at the highest level and be competitive, whether that’s winning or losing. If games are close, we’ll gain another group of fans.”

