University of Mary head football coach Craig Bagnell has quit to purse another opportunity.

Bagnell informed his team on Tuesday morning that he is leaving immediately, according to a statement from the school.

Bagnell, a 2013 alumnus and record-setting quarterback at the university, "has received inquiries to coach football at another NCAA institution," the statement said. It did not elaborate.

Marauders Assistant Head Coach Ben Davis has been named interim head coach. The school said it has already begun the search for a new head coach. The team kicks off spring ball on March 18.

The Marauders opened the 2022 campaign with playoff aspirations, but some early close losses and some late-season injuries derailed those hopes. The team finished 2-9. It will graduate 24 seniors.

Bagnell, a native of Polson, Montana, was a four-year starter at quarterback for the Marauders and a three-time captain from 2010-13. He holds the school record in most major passing categories, including touchdowns (75), yards (9,170), attempts (1,229) and completions (759). The Marauders won 19 games during that span.

He was hired as head coach in December 2017. He was offensive coordinator at Bemidji State at the time.

“A coach always wants to go out with a feeling that the program is in a better place now than when we arrived,” Bagnell said in Tuesday's statement. “I honestly believe with the hard work of our coaching staff, the dedicated scholar athletes, and the administration, this football program and university that I love, is ascending to greater heights and has an even brighter future.”

U-Mary Executive Vice President Jerome Richter said Bagnell is not only one of the school's best football players but also "a person instrumental in changing the culture of Marauders football. He’s a big part of Marauders football history and always will be."

