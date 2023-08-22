Another former North Dakota College Athletic Conference rival could be joining the University of Mary and Minot State in NCAA Division II.

The University of Jamestown has applied for membership in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, the school’s athletic director confirmed on Tuesday.

Jamestown, a private four-year university, is currently a member of the Great Plains Athletic Conference and was a long-time member of the NDCAC and Dakota Athletic Conference along with U-Mary and Minot State, who are members of the Northern Sun.

UJ athletic director Austin Hieb is familiar with the NSIC, having worked at Northern State before moving to Jamestown.

Jamestown would fit the NSIC geographical footprint with its proximity to U-Mary, Minot, Minnesota State-Moorhead and Northern State in Aberdeen, S.D. To join the NSIC, the school would have to transition from the NAIA to NCAA Division II, as both the Marauders and Beavers did.

The Northern Sun is down to 15 schools after Upper Iowa left the league at the end of the 2022-23 school year to join the Great Lakes Valley Conference. An even number of schools would help in scheduling.

Jamestown is currently a geographic outlier in the GPAC, the only North Dakota school in a 12-member league that stretches to South Dakota, Iowa and Nebraska.

The Jimmies have 21 men’s and women’s varsity sports, including two ACHA men’s hockey teams and an ACHA women’s hockey team.

Jamestown has upgraded multiple facilities in the past several years, including a renovation of the football stadium and the new 2,000-seat Harold Newman Arena, who hosts volleyball and men’s and women’s basketball. The school also plans to build an indoor bubble wellness facility next to Newman Arena, a project that is expected to be finished this year.