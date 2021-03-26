UND rides fast start into finals with 5-1 win over AIC

Sending an offensive juggernaut against a hot goaltender makes for an interesting match-up.
Except the juggernaut, the University of North Dakota, won convincingly. UND, the top-seeded team in the NCAA Division I hockey tournament, chased American International College goalie Stefano Durante after a four-goal first period. Durante came into the regional tournament after leading AIC to the championship with a superb Atlantic Hockey conference tourney.
North Dakota went on to defeat the Yellow Jackets 5-1 Friday at Scheels Arena in Fargo.
With the victory, UND moves on to face Minnesota-Duluth at 6:30 tonight for the Midwest Region championship and a berth in the Frozen Four. UMD advanced through Friday's semifinal round without taking the ice. The University of Michigan was eliminated from the regional when it failed to pass a mandatory team coronavirus test.
Junior forward Jasper Weatherby got North Dakota rolling with the first two goals of the night, running his season total to 14. He scored at 8:58 of the first period, beating Durante just six seconds after the Yellow Jackets had skated off an interference penalty.
Just under three minutes later, Weatherby came calling again, giving UND a 2-0 lead with an unassisted marker at 11:54.
Senior forward Grant Mismash added a third even-strength goal at 14:16, his 10th tally of the season, and Collin Adams finished the uprising by following suit at 16:22.
That was the end of the game for Durante, a senior, who gave way to freshman Jake Kucharski to start the second session.
Kucharski played well in his relief role, keeping UND off the scoreboard until the two teams exchanged goals in the final three minutes of the game.
However, American International was unable to cut into North Dakota's four-goal lead for most of the game, coming up empty against UND goalie Adam Scheel, who finished with 24 stops.
A dustup with 3:16 remaining in the game allowed the Yellow Jackets to finally register on the scoreboard.
Trouble began when UND's Tyler Kleven took a slashing penalty. At the same time, a skirmish between UND's Harrison Blaisdell and AIC's Luka Maver took them out of action for two minutes for roughing.
That gave American International a man advantage. The Yellow Jackets converted on the power-play when senior Tobias Fladeby, a former Bismarck Bobcat, banged in a goal at 17:46, his 10th marker of the season.
Twenty-nine seconds later, Adams responded for UND with his second goal of the night, breaking Kucharski's 38-minute scoreless streak. Adams ran his season total to 13 goals.
UND forged a 33-25 advantage in shots on net and the two teams split 12 penalties down the middle.
In other regional action on Friday, Bemidji State upset Wisconsin 6-3 and Massachusetts downed Lake Superior State 5-1 in the Northeast Region. Boston College advanced in the East Region when Notre Dame failed a coronavirus test. Wisconsin entered the day seeded second in the nation.
Regional championships will be decided today and Sunday with the four champions advancing to the Frozen Four, which begins April 8 in Pittsburgh.