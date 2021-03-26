UND rides fast start into finals with 5-1 win over AIC

Sending an offensive juggernaut against a hot goaltender makes for an interesting match-up.

Except the juggernaut, the University of North Dakota, won convincingly. UND, the top-seeded team in the NCAA Division I hockey tournament, chased American International College goalie Stefano Durante after a four-goal first period. Durante came into the regional tournament after leading AIC to the championship with a superb Atlantic Hockey conference tourney.

North Dakota went on to defeat the Yellow Jackets 5-1 Friday at Scheels Arena in Fargo.

With the victory, UND moves on to face Minnesota-Duluth at 6:30 tonight for the Midwest Region championship and a berth in the Frozen Four. UMD advanced through Friday's semifinal round without taking the ice. The University of Michigan was eliminated from the regional when it failed to pass a mandatory team coronavirus test.

Junior forward Jasper Weatherby got North Dakota rolling with the first two goals of the night, running his season total to 14. He scored at 8:58 of the first period, beating Durante just six seconds after the Yellow Jackets had skated off an interference penalty.

Just under three minutes later, Weatherby came calling again, giving UND a 2-0 lead with an unassisted marker at 11:54.