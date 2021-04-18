 Skip to main content
UND, NDSU to open FCS playoffs at home
North Dakota State University and the University of North Dakota have earned a home-field advantage for the first round of the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision football playoffs.

NDSU, the defending national champion, will play Eastern Washington at the Fargodome on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Due to a NCAA limit of 25 percent seating capacity, NDSU is unable to guarantee tickets to all season ticket holders. Requests for game tickets must be submitted to GoBison.com by 4 p.m. today.

UND's first-round opponent is Missouri State. That game is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday at the Alerus Center.

Season ticket holders have until noon on Tuesday to purchase tickets for the Alerus Center seats they hold.

The games will be broadcast only on ESPN3 through ESPN.com and the ESPN app.

