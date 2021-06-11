UND bolsters roster with five players through transfer portal

Gearing up to make a run at a third consecutive NCHC title, the University of North Dakota hockey team has added five incoming transfers through the NCAA transfer portal.
Two forwards, two defensemen and a goalie will be joining North Dakota this fall, and all will be immediately eligible for the defending National Collegiate Hockey Conference regular-season and Frozen Faceoff champs.
Joining the North Dakota program will be goaltender Zach Driscoll from Bemidji State, forward Connor Ford from Bowling Green, defenseman Chris Jandric from Alaska, forward Ashton Calder from Lake Superior State and defenseman Brady Ferner from RPI.
Driscoll is expected to come in and take over the top goalie position from the graduated Adam Scheel.
An Apple Valley, Minn., native, Driscoll has been the starter the past three seasons for Bemidji State, earning all-WCHA honors the past two years. In 2019-20, he went 21-8-4 with a 1.63 goals-against average and a .937 save percentage. The national leader with 767 saves in 2020-21, he went 15-10-3 in leading the Beavers to their second at-large appearance in the NCAA tournament in 2020-21.
Ford was a four-year starter at Bowling Green and served as the Falcons’ captain last year.
The Pittsburgh, Pa., product scored 53 goals and collected 114 points at Bowling Green. He tied for fifth nationally with 16 goals as a senior, sharing the WCHA lead, and added 12 assists. He led the WCHA with six power-play goals and had eight multi-point games.
Jandric spent two seasons at Alaska but didn’t play in 2020-21 with the Nanooks opting out of the season.
In 2019-20 he led Alaska defensemen with 22 points (5 goals, 17 assists) as a sophomore and scored a pair of game-winning goals against Michigan Tech. As a freshman, he had 15 points, eight of them on the power play and was named to the WCHA all-rookie team.
Calder played three seasons at Lake Superior State and was an alternate captain for the Lakers last season.
The Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., native tied for the WCHA lead (with fellow UND newcomer Ford) with 16 goals last year, finishing with 29 points in 29 games as Lake Superior State made its first NCAA tournament appearance since 1996. He recorded a hat trick in the Lakers’ WCHA championship game victory over Northern Michigan.
Ferner will be the first South Dakota native to lace up the skates for North Dakota since 1950.
The Dakota Dunes, S.D., product played two seasons at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute but did not play in 2020-21 as RPI opted out of the season. In 20-19-20, he played all 34 games for the Engineers, finishing with eight points.
A volunteer assistant coach for the USHL Sioux City Musketeers during the 2020-21 season, Ferner will be the first South Dakotan to play for UND since Buzz and Prince Johnson of Webster played for the Sioux in 1947-50.