UND bolsters roster with five players through transfer portal

Jandric spent two seasons at Alaska but didn’t play in 2020-21 with the Nanooks opting out of the season.

In 2019-20 he led Alaska defensemen with 22 points (5 goals, 17 assists) as a sophomore and scored a pair of game-winning goals against Michigan Tech. As a freshman, he had 15 points, eight of them on the power play and was named to the WCHA all-rookie team.

Calder played three seasons at Lake Superior State and was an alternate captain for the Lakers last season.

The Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., native tied for the WCHA lead (with fellow UND newcomer Ford) with 16 goals last year, finishing with 29 points in 29 games as Lake Superior State made its first NCAA tournament appearance since 1996. He recorded a hat trick in the Lakers’ WCHA championship game victory over Northern Michigan.

Ferner will be the first South Dakota native to lace up the skates for North Dakota since 1950.

The Dakota Dunes, S.D., product played two seasons at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute but did not play in 2020-21 as RPI opted out of the season. In 20-19-20, he played all 34 games for the Engineers, finishing with eight points.