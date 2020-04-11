UMD's Perunovich wins Hobey Baker award

Scott Perunovich had one last highlight to wrap up his college hockey career.
The Minnesota-Duluth junior, now a member of the St. Louis Blues organization, was named the winner of the 2020 Hobey Baker award on Saturday night.
The junior defenseman helped the Bulldogs to a pair of national championships and added the coveted player of the year award to his resume. The award was presented on ESPN on Saturday night.
Junior forward Jordan Kawaguchi of North Dakota and junior goaltender Jeremy Swayman of Maine were also finalists for the award. All three Hobey finalists were named to the first-team All-America list by the ACHA.
Perunovich, who was a second-round pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, recently signed with the Blues.
Named the NCHC Player of the Year, the Hibbing, Minn., native finished with six goals and 34 assists (second-best in the nation) for 40 points in 33 games. He was second in the nation with 15 multiple-point games. The junior helped Minnesota-Duluth to back-to-back national titles and helped the Bulldogs to a 22-10-2 season and a second-place finish in the league during the regular season.
He was the first defenseman to lead the NCHC in scoring and was the Offensive Defenseman of the Year three consecutive years in the league. He was the second-highest scoring defenseman in the nation and finished 10th in scoring nationally.
Kawaguchi piled up 45 points, the second-best total in college hockey.
The Abbotsford, B.C., product scored 15 goals while leading North Dakota with 30 assists – which ranked sixth in the nation. As a junior, he posted a plus-21 rating and scored five game-winning goals.
He led the nation with 13 game-winning points and helped lead North Dakota to a 26-5-4 record, a Penrose Cup as NCHC regular-season champions, and the No. 1 ranking in the Pairwise rankings heading into the postseason.
He was named the NCHC’s forward of the year and was named the national player of the year by USCHO.com. He was named to the All-American team by both USCHO and College Hockey News.
Kawaguchi has announced his intention to return to Grand Forks for his senior season.
Swayman faced more shots and made more saves than any goalie in the nation. The junior from Anchorage, Alaska, went 18-11-5 and ranked second in the nation with a .939 save percentage. A fourth-round pick in 2017, he recently signed with the Boston Bruins.
Swayman posted three shutouts, finished with a 2.07 goals-against average and started all but one of Maine’s 34 games, playing all but seven minutes of the season as the Black Bears went 18-11-5.
Swayman was named the Mike Richter Award winner as the top goaltender in the nation.
