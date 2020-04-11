UMD's Perunovich wins Hobey Baker award

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Scott Perunovich had one last highlight to wrap up his college hockey career.

The Minnesota-Duluth junior, now a member of the St. Louis Blues organization, was named the winner of the 2020 Hobey Baker award on Saturday night.

The junior defenseman helped the Bulldogs to a pair of national championships and added the coveted player of the year award to his resume. The award was presented on ESPN on Saturday night.

Junior forward Jordan Kawaguchi of North Dakota and junior goaltender Jeremy Swayman of Maine were also finalists for the award. All three Hobey finalists were named to the first-team All-America list by the ACHA.

Perunovich, who was a second-round pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, recently signed with the Blues.

Named the NCHC Player of the Year, the Hibbing, Minn., native finished with six goals and 34 assists (second-best in the nation) for 40 points in 33 games. He was second in the nation with 15 multiple-point games. The junior helped Minnesota-Duluth to back-to-back national titles and helped the Bulldogs to a 22-10-2 season and a second-place finish in the league during the regular season.