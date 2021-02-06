U-Mary women indoor track team nets eight firsts at Bison Open in Fargo

The University of Mary women’s indoor track team earned nine first-place finishes, and three NCAA provisional marks, at the Bison Open in Fargo on Friday.

D’Andra Morris hit provisionally qualified in the triple jump with a winning leap of 39 feet, 7 inches. Arianna Passeri, who later won the long jump in 18-3, was second behind Morris. Cali Modglin (37-1) was third.

Taylor Weidner, Morris and Modglin went 2-4 behind Passeri in the long jump.

Elizabeth Acheson and Taylor Hestekin turned in provisional marks.

In the 800-meter run, Acheson posted a winning time of 2:15.08.

Hestekin’s 4:58.23 topped the field in and likely earned a spot to nationals in the race. She also was third in the 1000 (2:57.34).

Bonet Henderson nearly swept the sprints. Henderson, a sophomore, clocks a 25.33 in the 200, for first. Her 7.72 in the 60 was .02 off the winning time.

Another 1-2 Marauder finish came in the 400. Crossing first was Ava Grimm in 59.29. Alli McCoy (59.85) was second.

Hurdler Tereza Bolibruch continued her winning ways, beating everybody in the 60 hurdles in a time of 8.82 seconds.