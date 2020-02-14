U-Mary women clinch home playoff game

A big second half helped the University of Mary women’s basketball team pick up a big win.
The Marauders used some hot shooting over the final 20 minutes to erase a nine-point halftime deficit. U-Mary rallied for a 72-60 victory over Bemidji State on Friday night at the McDowell Activity Center.
The win clinched a first-round home game for U-Mary in the NSIC postseason tournament.
The Marauders (18-10, 12-7 NSIC) are in third place in the North Division, one game ahead of fourth-place Minnesota State-Moorhead (16-10, 11-8 NSIC) and four games up on fifth-place Northern State (12-13, 8-11 NSIC) with three games remaining in the regular season.
U-Mary connected on 14 of 23 field goal attempts (60.8 percent) in the second half, outscoring the Beavers 46-25 in the second half, turning a nine-point halftime deficit into a 12-point victory.
Lauren Rotunda hit 6 of 10 field goal attempts and converted on all 10 of her free throw opportunities to finish with a game-high 22 points.
Cassie Askvig scored 19 points and led the Marauders with seven rebounds. Megan Voit added 13 points and hit three of U-Mary’s seven 3-pointers in the contest. Coral Gillette, who finished with nine points, also hit three from beyond the arc.
You have free articles remaining.
Trinity Myer led Bemidji State (7-16, 4-15 NSIC) with 15 points. Rachael Heittola and Gabby Dubois each added nine for BSU.
Bemidji State pulled away in the second half for an 82-53 victory over the Marauder men.
The Beavers led by eight – 42-34 – at the half, but cold shooting cost U-Mary after the intermission.
The Marauders shot 36.7 percent for the game (18 for 49) and connected on just 6 of 21 (28.6 percent) from the field in the second half.
Bemidji State outscored the Marauders 40-19 over the final 20 minutes.
Max Bjorklund and Derek Thompson scored 16 points apiece to lead the Beavers (11-12, 8-11 NSIC). Nick Wagner added 14 points and Ja Morgan 11 for BSU.
The Beavers shot 45.6 percent (26 for 57) from the field and hit 16 of 29 (55.2 percent) from 3-point range. Bjorklund hit five of Bemidji’s 16 3-pointers. Wagner had four, and Thompson, Morgan and Logan Bader each hit a pair.
Josh Sipes led the Marauders (11-14, 6-13 NSIC) with 13 points off the bench. Jaylan White added 11 and Matthew Kreklow had eight points and nine rebounds.
U-Mary hosts Minnesota-Crookston on Saturday, with the women’s game tipping off at 3:30 p.m. and the men’s contest at 5:30 p.m.