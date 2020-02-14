U-Mary women clinch home playoff game

A big second half helped the University of Mary women’s basketball team pick up a big win.

The Marauders used some hot shooting over the final 20 minutes to erase a nine-point halftime deficit. U-Mary rallied for a 72-60 victory over Bemidji State on Friday night at the McDowell Activity Center.

The win clinched a first-round home game for U-Mary in the NSIC postseason tournament.

The Marauders (18-10, 12-7 NSIC) are in third place in the North Division, one game ahead of fourth-place Minnesota State-Moorhead (16-10, 11-8 NSIC) and four games up on fifth-place Northern State (12-13, 8-11 NSIC) with three games remaining in the regular season.

U-Mary connected on 14 of 23 field goal attempts (60.8 percent) in the second half, outscoring the Beavers 46-25 in the second half, turning a nine-point halftime deficit into a 12-point victory.

Lauren Rotunda hit 6 of 10 field goal attempts and converted on all 10 of her free throw opportunities to finish with a game-high 22 points.

Cassie Askvig scored 19 points and led the Marauders with seven rebounds. Megan Voit added 13 points and hit three of U-Mary’s seven 3-pointers in the contest. Coral Gillette, who finished with nine points, also hit three from beyond the arc.

