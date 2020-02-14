U-Mary women clinch home playoff game

A big second half helped the University of Mary women’s basketball team pick up a big win.

The Marauders used some hot shooting over the final 20 minutes to erase a nine-point halftime deficit. U-Mary rallied for a 72-60 victory over Bemidji State on Friday night at the McDowell Activity Center.

The win clinched a first-round home game for U-Mary in the NSIC postseason tournament.

The Marauders (18-10, 12-7 NSIC) are in third place in the North Division, one game ahead of fourth-place Minnesota State-Moorhead (16-10, 11-8 NSIC) and four games up on fifth-place Northern State (12-13, 8-11 NSIC) with three games remaining in the regular season.

U-Mary connected on 14 of 23 field goal attempts (60.8 percent) in the second half, outscoring the Beavers 46-25 in the second half, turning a nine-point halftime deficit into a 12-point victory.

Lauren Rotunda hit 6 of 10 field goal attempts and converted on all 10 of her free throw opportunities to finish with a game-high 22 points.

Cassie Askvig scored 19 points and led the Marauders with seven rebounds. Megan Voit added 13 points and hit three of U-Mary’s seven 3-pointers in the contest. Coral Gillette, who finished with nine points, also hit three from beyond the arc.

Trinity Myer led Bemidji State (7-16, 4-15 NSIC) with 15 points. Rachael Heittola and Gabby Dubois each added nine for BSU.

Bemidji State pulled away in the second half for an 82-53 victory over the Marauder men.

The Beavers led by eight – 42-34 – at the half, but cold shooting cost U-Mary after the intermission.

The Marauders shot 36.7 percent for the game (18 for 49) and connected on just 6 of 21 (28.6 percent) from the field in the second half.

Bemidji State outscored the Marauders 40-19 over the final 20 minutes.

Max Bjorklund and Derek Thompson scored 16 points apiece to lead the Beavers (11-12, 8-11 NSIC). Nick Wagner added 14 points and Ja Morgan 11 for BSU.

The Beavers shot 45.6 percent (26 for 57) from the field and hit 16 of 29 (55.2 percent) from 3-point range. Bjorklund hit five of Bemidji’s 16 3-pointers. Wagner had four, and Thompson, Morgan and Logan Bader each hit a pair.

Josh Sipes led the Marauders (11-14, 6-13 NSIC) with 13 points off the bench. Jaylan White added 11 and Matthew Kreklow had eight points and nine rebounds.

U-Mary hosts Minnesota-Crookston on Saturday, with the women’s game tipping off at 3:30 p.m. and the men’s contest at 5:30 p.m.

U-Mary 72, Bemidji State 60

BSU;22;35;50;60

U-Mary;16;26;53;72

BEMIDJI STATE (60): Trinity Myer 15, Claire Wolhowe 8, Sydney Zerr 6, Brooklyn Bachmann 5, Taylor Bray 5, Rachael Heittola 9, Gabby Dubois 9, Coley Rezabek 3. Totals: 21-51 8-13 60.

U-MARY (72): Lauren Rotunda 22, Cassie Askvig 19, Megan Voit 13, Coral Gillette 9, Macy Williams 2, Carly Kottsick 5, Lexie Schneider 2. Totals: 22-46 21-24 72.

Three-pointers: BSU 10 (Myer 2, Wolhowe 2, Zerr 2, Dubois 3, Rezabek 1), UM 7 (Voit 3, Gillette 3, Kottsick 1). Rebounds: BSU 28 (Bachmann 8), UM 31 (Askvig 7). Fouls: BSU 22, UM 13. Fouled out: None. Assists: BSU 22 (Myer 5), UM 11 (5 with 2). Turnovers: BSU 12, UM 8. Steals: BSU 4 (Myer 2), UM 8 (Schneider 3). Blocked shots: BSU 2 (2 with 1), UM 2 (2 with 1).

Records: BSU 7-16, 4-15 NSIC; U-Mary 18-10, 12-7 NSIC.

Bemidji State 82, U-Mary 53

BEMIDJI STATE (82): Ja Morgan 11, Derek Thompson 16, Max Bjorklund 16, Logan Bader 9, Nick Wagner 14, Cody Landwehr 8, Zach Baumgartner 2, Griffin Chase 6. Totals: 26-57 14-17 82.

U-MARY (53): Jaylan White 11, Glenn Jordan 5, Connor Hellebust 2, Wyatt Carr 8, Matthew Kreklow 8, Trever Kaiser 4, Evan Anderson 2, Josh Sipes 13. Totals: 18-49 14-16 53.

Halftime: BSU 42, U-Mary 34

Three-pointers: BSU 16 (Morgan 2, Thompson 2, Bjorklund 5, Bader 2, Wagner 4, Chase 1), UM 3 (Sipes 3). Rebounds: BSU 32 (Wagner 6), UM 32 (Kreklow 9). Fouls: BSU 14, UM 15. Fouled out: None. Assists: BSU 17 (Morgan 6), UM 3 (3 with 1). Turnovers: BSU 7, UM 14. Steals: BSU 10 (3 with 2), UM 2 (2 with 1). Blocked shots: BSU 5 (2 with 2), UM 6 (Kreklow 4).

Records: BSU 11-12, 8-11 NSIC; U-Mary 11-14, 6-13 NSIC.

