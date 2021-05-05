U-Mary nine earns a split

Eight teams qualify for the NSIC baseball playoffs.

U-Mary coach Tanner Spencer said his team can control its own destiny this weekend.

"If we handle business against Northern we'll be in a pretty good spot," he said.

Both the Marauders and Huskies probably left the ballpark on Wednesday feeling they could have swept. If only.

U-Mary battled back from a 3-1 deficit in the first game to take the lead with three unearned runs in the fourth inning. That rally included a sacrifice fly by Braeton Wixo and a two-run double off the center field fence by Tyrus Barclay.

The Marauders still led 4-3 going into the seventh and final inning. Spencer replaced starter Jonathan Draheim, who had thrown 111 pitches, with closer Paxton Miller to start the seventh.

The wheels promptly fell off. St. Cloud sent nine men to the plate in a four-run uprising that included a walk, two errors, two hits and three unearned runs. Cleanup man Jake Schusterich delivered the most telling blow, singling in two runs.

Spencer said he addressed that misadventure with his team between games.