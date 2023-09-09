Before the U-Mary football team could fully take in the atmosphere surrounding its home opener at the MDU Resources Community Bowl on Saturday afternoon, the Marauders already found themselves playing from behind.

It took Sioux Falls all of 11 seconds to take the wind out of the Marauders’ sails, scoring on the game’s first play from scrimmage. Cameron Dean connected with Christian Janis on a 75-yard touchdown pass, putting U-Mary in a hole it couldn’t climb out of, falling to Sioux Falls 36-17 in a Northern Sun contest.

"We had poor eyes in the secondary and we were looking back and they took a shot and good job by them, poor job by us executing," U-Mary coach Shann Schillinger said. "Obviously, it put us behind the 8 ball, but it's not why we lost."

Despite the early offensive fireworks by the Cougars (1-1 overall, 1-1 NSIC), points were at a premium in the first half for both teams, but for different reasons. The Marauders struggled to move the ball, while the Cougars struggled to hold on to it. U-Mary mustered just 73 yards of total offense on 27 plays in the first half and failed to gain positive yardage on the ground thanks in part to a pair of sacks on U-Mary quarterback Sofian Massoud.

Sioux Falls (0-2, 0-2) coughed up the ball twice and also turned it over on downs in the first half to keep the Marauders within striking distance. The Cougars saw a promising drive stall at the U-Mary 19 after coming up a yard short on 4th-and-4. Two drives later, U-Mary’s Mason Phillips strip-sacked Dean, with Carter Smith recovering at the U-Mary 34. The Marauders couldn’t take advantage of the turnover, but they forced another on the ensuing punt when Jaxon Feller punched the ball out from Sioux Falls’ Carter Slykhuis at the USF 21. Jason Stoddard recovered for U-Mary.

"It's good to see we created a couple of turnovers," Schillinger said. "At that point in time, we were playing OK except for that one play, which you can't have that in football. There's about 28 minutes where they really don't score on us and we created a couple turnovers."

U-Mary capitalized on the short field for its only points of the first half. The Marauders couldn’t punch it in to the end zone, but Kevin Powell’s 29-yard field goal pulled U-Mary within 8-3 with 5:26 left in the first half.

The game snowballed for the Marauders after that. Sioux Falls responded by scoring a touchdown on its next four possessions to balloon its lead to 36-3 by the midpoint of the fourth quarter. Dean’s 20-yard touchdown pass to Slykhuis through a tight window at the goal line started the scoring barrage with 18 seconds left in the second quarter that didn’t cool off with the halftime intermission.

Sioux Falls kept its momentum going in the second half with three rushing touchdowns from Dean, Matt Grzybowski and Dylan Rudningen. Sioux Falls outrushed U-Mary 232-23, led by 109 yards from Rudningen on 12 carries.

"Most times in football when you look in the box score, whoever has more rushing yards usually wins," Schillinger said. "We have to run it better. We have some guys up front that have played some football, and we have to stop it better. That's the formula for winning in college football. If you can run it and stop it you're going to have a chance each week and right now we're not doing a good enough job of either."

Sioux falls generated 153 yards on the ground in the second half compared to just 27 for the Marauders.

"We went into halftime game planning and we knew we could run the ball," Dean said. "We kept running. We knew the offensive line would do their thing and we just followed blocks, ran hard. For three straight drives we picked up the tempo. It's hard to stop a team going full speed as fast as we are. It was a really good effort."

U-Mary’s Jesse Forknell replaced Massoud to start the fourth quarter and orchestrated a 7-play, 77-yard drive finished off with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Traivon Dyson for the Marauders. It was the first of two hookups, as Forknell found Dyson again on the following drive for a 9-yard touchdown. Dyson grabbed six passes for 88 yards.

Massoud finished 18-for-25 for 161 yards and an interception. Forknell completed 8 of 14 passes for 108 yards and two touchdowns.

Mujeeb Rufai had a game-high 12 catches for 92 yards for U-Mary.

The Marauders look for their first victory of the season when they travel to Aberdeen, S.D., to play Northern State in an NSIC contest on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 6 p.m.