Two seed still possible for Bison heading into finale

Home field for the playoffs is still a possibility for the Bison.

Ranked fourth in this week's FCS top 25 poll, the No. 1 and 2 seeds are guaranteed home games all the way to Frisco for the final, if they keep winning. To have a shot, NDSU (9-1) will have to beat 16th-ranked South Dakota (7-3) on Saturday at the Fargodome, then see what happens in front of them.

No. 1-ranked Sam Houston (10-0) is all but assured the top overall seed. James Madison (9-1) and Montana State (9-1) are next in the poll. JMU hosts Towson (4-6) Saturday. Montana State plays at No. 7 Montana (8-2).

A win also would clinch an outright Missouri Valley Football Conference championship for the Bison.

"It's a big week. There's a lot riding on this game," NDSU coach Matt Entz said at his weekly press conference Monday. "They know what this game means. There’s no reason to avoid it. Whatever it takes to motivate we’re going to find it."

The Bison enter Saturday's 2:30 p.m. game against the Coyotes coming off one of their best performances of the season.

NDSU amassed 454 yards rushing, the most ever in a MVFC game. They averaged 10.1 yards per carry on 45 attempts. TK Marshall had 146 yards rushing on only three carries. TaMerik Williams, a transfer from SMU, carried 18 times for 137 yards and two touchdowns.

Jalen Bussey had 68 yards on five carries and Hunter Luepke rumbled for 63 yards on four carries. They had touchdown runs of 1, 49, 50, 61 and 84 yards.

Coming off their first loss of the season the week before, Entz said the Bison scaled back the playbook.

"We wanted to simplify some things so that when guys put their hands in the ground they knew where they were going," he said. "We wanted to play faster ... have more clarity in our mind.

"And the kids were really committed after the loss. I thought the coaches did a great job of kind of focusing on being good at what we do."

South Dakota enters the game on an emotional high. The Coyotes have won five of their last six games, including Saturday's walkoff winner. On a play that went viral, South Dakota won on a 57-yard Hail Mary touchdown from quarterback Carson Camp to Jeremiah Webb on the final play of the game.

"I don't know that I'll make much of how they won," Entz said. "They're a confident group. They believe that they can beat anybody."

Entz was more concerned about the nuts and bolts of USD rather than its miraculous victory.

"They're a very good football team. I'm not surprised they're playing well," he said. "Everywhere coach (Bob) Nielson has been, he's been able to turn average programs around into very good ones."

In 28 seasons, Nielson has a career record of 208-109-1.

Two sacks for Thomas

Brayden Thomas, a 2016 Bismarck High grad, had one of his best games for the Bison on Saturday.

Thomas, who has started all eight games he has played in this season at defensive end, had two sacks against Youngstown State. His six sacks are second-most on the team behind only Eli Mostaert (6.5). Thomas, a senior, leads the team in tackle-for-loss with 9.5.

Volson nears mark

All-American offensive lineman Cordell Volson played in his 60th game Saturday against the Penguins, becoming just the eighth player to do so.

The Bison record is 61 by Christian Dudzik (2011-2014), Kyle Emanuel (2011-14), Andrew Bonnet (2012-2015) and Ben LeCompte (2012-2015).

The NCAA record for games played is 62 by Appalachian State's Pierre Banks from 2004-2008. Dudzik holds the record for career starts with 61.

