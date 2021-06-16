Two decades in, mod racer Keller still learning

With wins in the last two Dirt Series features at Dacotah Speedway and a second-place showing in the 100-lap Ironman, Jeremy Keller seems to be sitting pretty.
But the Bismarck driver, the current modified points leader at the Mandan track, has been around racing long enough to know his 231-222 lead over Quentin Kinzley of Bismarck is paper-thin.
"We're going really well. We're really happy. ... We're making little changes every week. We just keep trying to get a little better," Keller said.
But ...
"That can end fast. ... We just kind of got lucky the last couple of weeks. A lot of it is luck. ... A bad start, a bad starting position, cautions when you need them, wrecks. ... You have to have good equipment, but you have to have a lot of stuff go your way, too," he noted.
Other Mandan points leaders after six Dirt Series shows are Zach Frederick of Richardton (street stocks), Drew Papke of Bismarck (legends), Jeremy Engelhardt of Bismarck (hobby stocks) and Ken Sandberg of Bismarck (sport compacts).
Keller, who started racing a year after being graduated from Century in 1998, is no stranger to the realm of season points championships.
He has two season modified titles and a street stocks championship at Mandan and two others elsewhere. He won in late models at Fargo in 2009 and Fergus Falls, Minn., in 2010.
When he took the plunge from racing fan to driver in 1999 he started out in street stocks. He raced modifieds for four years and late models for six years. For four seasons he raced in two classes, but he's stuck to modifieds the last few years.
He said he was far from rookie of the year material when he stepped into racing.
"I definitely paid some dues. ... I wrecked a lot of stuff and learned a lot the hard way," he recalled.
Fellow driver Brian Swenson, who now races street stocks, came to the rescue that first season.
"I bought a trailer from him when I started and that's how I met him," Keller said. "When I got in my car I had no clue. .... He started showing me the ropes a little bit.
"The second year was better and the third year I think I won 11 (street stock) features and the track (points) championship. Those first two years I raced in Bismarck on Wednesdays and Mandan on Fridays," he said.
Although he's learned a lot about his sport over the last two decades, Keller said he's still learning, as is the case with every driver.
"I love racing. I love driving. I like the challenge of trying to be competitive. ... Racing is a sport you can never fully learn. You can be the fastest car and the next week you're battling in the back of the pack. It's something you can't really conquer," he observed.
When he ran late models, Keller was off to Fargo and Fergus Falls every week. He said those days are long gone.
"Life is busy and it's hard to get away. ... And it's not easy, either. It's a lot of work, but it's fun," he noted. "The last couple of years the only track I've raced at is Mandan. There are time and family (concerns) and I have a lot of fun racing at Mandan. Hopefully, this year I'll go to a couple of other tracks."
Keller said his second-place finish in the 100-lap Ironman race at Dacotah Speedway early this month had its pluses and minuses. He started sixth and finished second.
"The kid who won it (Kollin Hibdon of Pahrump, Nev.) was faster. ... He got through lapped traffic way better than I did. ... It's disappointing when you get that close, but second is pretty good, too," he said.
With the Mandan rodeo just around the corner, Friday night's show will be the last at Dacotah Speedway until July 9.
Keller said he won't be running off to other tracks to fill the competitive gap.
"The last couple of years I've just sat it out. That's probably what I'll do this year, too. That's three weeks off, basically," he said. "It gives us time to get caught up on maintenance and repairs."