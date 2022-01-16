Tschida readies for final months of career with Marauders

The state of hockey has produced a cadre of fine hockey players over the years, whether they played only in high school, at the college level, or made it all the way to the pros.

One such Minnesota player caught the eye of University of Mary head coach Dan Huntley four years ago, a defense-first defenseman playing for the Alexandria Blizzard of the North American 3 Hockey League named Marshall Tschida.

"We were trying to fill out our roster and (Marshall) was kind of in the last grouping of guys that came in, maybe a month or so before we started," Huntley said. "He had had a good junior career, and there was a bit of a connection from both of us being from the Twin Cities.

"He had been looking at some MIAC schools, but he decided to come here instead."

According to the man himself, there were a few things that drew Marshall to the Marauders over other colleges.

"The main things that drew me here, were the hockey schedule, that we'd play a lot of games," Tschida said. "The first season, we played between 40 and 50 games, we had a really good travel schedule, we went to Florida, played in the outdoor game against Jamestown, all those things.

"Plus the opportunity to start a program the first year and be a part of some history and have a chance to be a pretty good team as well, it was really all of those things combined."

Four years later, Tschida has established himself as one of the early all-time greats for a hockey program that has rocketed off the ground since it first came into being.

"He's played 175 or 176 games in a row for us, he's played in every single one of our games with Drew Lenertz," Huntley said. "He's our third-leading scorer of all time, behind (forwards Alex) Flicek and Zack Garrett, and to be able to do that as a defenseman?"

According to Huntley, he was expecting more or less the Tschida he saw with the Blizzard to be the one the Marauders got. Instead, Tschida has become an offensive powerhouse at the top of U-Mary's blue line crew.

"I kinda thought (a defensive defenseman) would be who he would be," he said. "But then you get him into practice, you see his puck-handling abilities, and he has a hard, heavy shot, and all of a sudden, that stuff starts to matriculate in your mind."

For the moment, Tschida is a point off of being a fifth U-Mary player to be on track to average a point per game or better. The defenseman has tallied 11 goals and 17 assists through U-Mary's first 29 games, putting him fifth on the team in scoring behind Flicek, Garrett, Seth Cushing, and Garrett Freeman.

Tschida walked through some of the things that helped both him and the team take the steps they needed to turn themselves into a national championship-winning program just three years after putting a team on the ice.

"The things that helped us was getting on the ice. We get a lot of practice time, and when we're out on the ice, we're always competing and working hard," he said. "We had guys improve a lot from the first year to the second year, which helped us be well-prepared for the third year.

"On top of that, being able to win games those first two seasons and knowing we were a really good team and coming into every game with a winning mentality, that we needed to win every game, that helped set the standard for the next few years."

Some coaches may think about putting a player as talented as Tschida offensively up at forward if the situation called for it, and while Huntley has done that on occasion with some of his other defensemen, he's kept Marshall back on the blue line.

"Of our eight defensemen, three of them haven't (Tschida, Lenertz, and Ryan Wolf), and five of them have, as far as this year's team," Huntley said. "(Marshall) is so (offensively) impactful as a defender that we don't need to have him up front doing anything."

Huntley was all too happy to go more in-depth as to what actually makes Tschida a successful defender in his system.

"In twenty-nine games so far this year, Marshall doesn't have a penalty yet, despite being a physical player," he said. "The way you do that is by being in position, and he's become very good defensively and doesn't have to beat people up, he takes good angles, has a great stick for poke-checking, and he understands what opponents are trying to do."

Special teams play can separate the good from the great in college defensemen, and Tschida has paired well with Lenertz to head Mary's first power-play unit. He also takes part on Mary's penalty kill, which currently ranks tenth among D-II schools in the ACHA with a penalty kill rate of 88 percent.

"He gets to loose pucks quickly," Huntley said. "Lenertz and Johnny Witzke are probably our two best shot-blocking defenders, but Marshall's retrieval of pucks is probably the best out of anybody because he's so calm. He's never up or down, he doesn't come off a shift mad at a teammate, he just has an understanding of the game."

Understanding the game has also given Tschida insight as to what he would like to do in the future, and while he helps U-Mary to compete for a second consecutive national title, he is also working on becoming a teacher.

"I didn't really know what I wanted to do when I came to U-Mary," Tschida said. "Through the summers and working with young kids and helping them learn the sport of hockey, it helped me find a passion of mine to help these kids grow and share a passion I have with them.

"I took that passion I found and turned it into growth of character and growth of knowledge in the schools and classroom, and coaching and teaching are very similar in a lot of aspects. I'm happy I've been able to work with the faculty at the University of Mary and the education department to be prepared for my next steps."

From the way Huntley talks about Tschida's leadership abilities on the team, it sounds like teaching will be an excellent career for him to proceed into.

"He leads by example, but has enough vocal communication in the locker room and doing things on the bench, where he's not a 'ra-ra,' up-and-down emotional guy, he's calm, cool and collected, and I think that has given him the ability to have people listen to him," Huntley said.

"He's gone out there and done it, so people are going to listen and look at him and go, 'I've got to listen to this guy, because he's been there.'"

With Tschida entering his final semester at U-Mary, Huntley has also started to look at the future, and the depth U-Mary gives Huntley comfort knowing that the future of U-Mary's blue line is in safe hands.

"We have the same kind of thing (Marshall and Drew have) with Witzke and Andrew Heckaman," Huntley said. "Johnny can be a little more offensive and Andrew can stay back, but (Heckaman) can also go and he goes a lot, and then Johnny covers."

Tschida's got a lead on Witzke in career points with the Marauders, but Huntley thinks the younger defenseman might eventually top Tschida's scoring numbers.

"(Witzke) hasn't been here as long, so I don't know if he'll pass (Marshall)," Huntley said. "I'm going to guess he will eventually, but you don't know for sure. Johnny has to stay healthy and he hasn't played every game like Marshall has, so Marshall has put himself in that position."

Goals are something that people like to set for themselves, but Tschida says he's trying to limit the number of goals he sets over the last few months at U-Mary.

"I'm trying to get rid of goals, trying not to have a lot of expectations for myself," he said. "I want to enjoy practices, even if they're tough ones where Coach is skating us a lot, I know it's for the good of the team and I'm going to enjoy every moment of it, enjoy the moments I spend with the guys.

"I want to prepare myself the best I can, so when it comes to March and the national tournament, I'm ready to go."

Safely reaching the end of the season without outside influences becoming a factor have been an issue the last few years, but Tschida thinks he and the team have dealt with the issues that come with constant reschedulings and cancellations well.

"All teams in recent years have had to learn how to be flexible," he said. "If that means we get a game or a weekend cancelled, we can add a few days off, or maybe we get a few extra days in the weight room or a few extra practice hours on the ice.

"We've been a team that's good at using these situations to our advantage and not making them a hindrance. Every team has to deal with it, but it's the teams that are able to make adjustments the best that are most prepared for the end of the season."

With U-Mary preparing to move up to the ACHA's D-I level in a few years, Huntley will have to continue finding players like Tschida to come in and continue the success started by the original group he brought in four years ago.

"We applied early (to move up) so this upcoming year's recruitment class knew what our commitment was, what our thoughts were for moving forward," Huntley said. "We've lost players in the past to other programs because of the D-I situation, and now that we'll have that, we're hoping to stay in conversations longer and have kids believe in us and what we've done.

"I hope it's something where we can come out and show we're going to be successful and a top-10, 15 team right off the bat."

