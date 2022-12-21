Troopers pass test after weather delay

Coming off a long break, Matt Chase wasn’t sure what to expect.

After last week's weather wiped out their schedule, the Garrison Troopers jumped back into action with two games in two nights.

Consider that test passed.

“We had quite a long break there,” Chase said. “Considering we were not playing for two weeks, practicing maybe once, we played well.”

The Troopers were off to a 3-0 start after a 60-34 win over Glen Ullin-Hebron on Dec. 3. Then came winter. They didn’t play again until Dec. 19, when they posted a 54-37 home win over Des Lacs-Burlington and followed it up the next night with a 53-33 road win at Glenburn.

“Coming off the long layoff, I was extremely pleased with the way we played,” Chase said. “We played great for probably three quarters, and then got a little fatigued. That’s understandable.

“We’re doing a lot of conditioning in practice and also focusing on playing smart while you’re tired.”

When the second storm came along with another round of rescheduling, Chase wasn’t too concerned with his players and their enforced down time.

“The writing was kind of on the wall the last time before the storm hit. We have three seniors I trust to do the right thing, know that they have to condition, take care of their bodies. The other players see their dedication and they see that they want to be great and want to win. We have a bunch of good leaders, so I didn’t have to worry too much.

“At the same time, running on the treadmill or those kind of things, it’s different than playing a basketball game. To go into two games against two quick, athletic, lengthy teams was tough.”

The Troopers are 5-0 on the season, averaging 53.4 points per game and allowing only 34.8 per contest. In all five games, they’ve held opponents in the 30s.

“One thing this group has always bought into is the defensive end,” Chase said. “I’ve had this group since they were in sixth grade and they were a really skilled offensive team. But they’ve bought in to learning things on the defensive end.”

The Troopers have a mixture of veterans and underclassmen, led by three seniors who had a big role in helping Garrison win 22 games and finish third in Region 5 last year.

Center Karli Klein and guard Mia Gehring were all-region players last year, and Kaitlyn Zook put up big numbers as well.

Gehring (16 ppg) and Klein (14) lead a balanced offensive attack for the Troopers.

“Mia has always been a good shooter but she’s become a real good all-around basketball player,” Chase said. “As good as Klein is on the offensive end, she’s better defensively.

“You look at Karli in volleyball, she was a two-time all-state outside hitter. She’s one of the best girls athletes around. She’s an unbelievable player and just so good with the young group.”

Along with three seniors and two juniors, Garrison has five freshmen and one eighth-grader on the varsity roster.

The Troopers have some good outside shooters as well.

“Their ability to stretch the floor opens it up in the middle for Klein,” Chase said. “What I like most about this group is the balance. If we want to get where we want to be, our depth has to step up and I fully trust they’re going to.”

The Troopers are one of three unbeaten teams in the early going in Region 5. Shiloh Christian (6-0) is ranked fourth in the latest Class B poll. Central McLean (5-0) is ranked No. 9. Garrison is also receiving votes in the poll.

“We’re going to be battling it out. Shiloh is well-coached and Quam is a load. You surround her with good players and they’re going to be tough,” Chase said. “Central McLean can run out 8, 9, 10 girls. They have a lot of good athletes who run around on defense and they’re sound on offense.

“They’ve got talent and numbers and I’ve got talent but not a lot of numbers.”

The Troopers are off until after Christmas. On Dec. 29, they travel to Flasher and the next day host Tioga. In mid-January in addition to getting into regional play, the Troopers will travel to No. 1-ranked Kenmare-Bowbells on Jan. 12 and take on St. John two days later in Devils Lake.

“That’s a stretch where we’re going to find out what we’re made of,” Chase said.