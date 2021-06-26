Traveling slowpitch teams play to win, and more

"One of the girls on this team is from Bowman, and she got us to come to this tournament," Murry said. "She's been playing in it forever."

Carpe Diem's best performance in the McQuade was a second-place finish in 2019. Murry said this year's showing was "not ideal."

"We'll rebuild next year. I'll make better decisions on who we bring next year," she said.

She said this year's roster consisted mostly of players from Class B teams.

"We had to play our best game just to be competitive," she said.

Murry also runs a senior coed team that travels extensively, and successfully.

"About half of us (on the McQuade team) play senior ball, and all of our senior tournaments are out of state," she said. "We go to Sacramento, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Reno and Florida. ... We run a coed team that's very competitive and a senior women's team that's good, as well. We've won the Tournament of Champions in Florida and the Western Wold Tournament in Las Vegas.

Get A Grip coach-manager Ashley Prunchak said this is the second McQuade for her team. In 2019 they went 1-2.