Traveling slowpitch teams play to win, and more

Just showing up, says the wag, is half the battle.
Well, Orlando, Fla., Russell's Paint and Body showed up, but just barely, and is within two wins of a second straight McQuade Softball Tournament championship.
Playing with just nine men, which means an automatic out each time through the batting order, Russell's went 3-0. All told, they won their first four games on Saturday.
Thus, the Florida team was one of two unbeatens who tangled in Saturday's late game. Russell's and the St. Paul Silverbacks were the last two teams with unblemished records in the Class C division of the McQuade Tournament. Class C is a 20-team, double-elimination event.
Russell's or the Silverbacks will advance to today's 12:10 p.m. championship game. A second title game, if needed, is scheduled for 1:20.
"We were 3-0 with nine guys," said Dustin Duncan, who is making his first McQuade Tournament appearance. "The cavalry has come. They were delayed in Denver. They couldn't fly because of the weather."
With a team of nine, Russell's scored 66 runs in three games, downing Bismarck Dvorak Motors 22-0, Billings, Mont., State Farm 24-9 and Casper, Wyo., Full Fend 20-16.
"We did what we had to do. We were an army of nine. We were hungry," Duncan said.
With a full roster, Russell's defeated Fargo MMB Monsta Athletics 16-13 for its fourth victory of the day.
Although Russell's has made several previous McQuade appearances, only one member of this year's team has made a previous trip to Bismarck.
Nonetheless, Duncan said Russell's is a thoroughly seasoned tournament team.
"We play (tournaments) once or twice a month. In places like this, once a month," he observed.
Prior to the McQuade, Russell's had played in tournaments in Virginia and Florida. The team has tournaments remaining in Texas, Oklahoma, Nevada and a few in Florida.
When teams travel anywhere from 700 to 2,000 miles to play in the McQuade, winning is more than an afterthought.
GS Sports from Orange County, Calif., won its first two games of the day before losing to the Silverbacks 17-9 in Class C. Gary Mor, the team's coach, manager and sponsor, said this is the sixth McQuade Tournament for GS Sports and the makeup of each roster has been different.
"This is a put-together team. It's just a group of old friends. We've played ball with and against each other the last 10 years," he said. "Everyone was cooped up last year and we wanted to come back here and have a good time, because this is the funnest tournament of the year. Or, I could say this is a bucket list tournament."
Mor said making the trip to Bismarck is a substantial investment for each player, so he's playing with a 10-man team. That makes winning important.
"I'd feel terrible if we came here and didn't do well," he said. "But it's not just about winning games. It's about camaraderie. It's a good bonding experience. It's a chance to get together and build great friendships."
The first GS Sports team to play in the McQuade Tournament finished third, but this is the first time one of Mor's teams has won twice since then.
Mor is more than a coach and sponsor. He's been a vendor at the tournament for several years. His trailer sells apparel and sports equipment.
Mor, his teams and his trailer put on substantial mileage in a normal year, visiting tournaments in Minnesota, Montana, Colorado, Utah, Arizona and Nevada as well as the McQuade.
Women's tournament
Colorado supplied two of the eight teams in the double-elimination women's C-D division.
Carpe Diem, from Commerce City, was eliminated from the tournament in three games. Get A Grip, from Aurora, was still in the running with a 2-1 record going into today's action. GAG next plays a 9:50 a.m. elimination game today against Sioux Falls 605.
Holly Murry, the Carpe Diem coach, said she's been to the last six McQuade Tournaments, the last three with teams she's assembled. She credits one of her players with the idea of coming to Bismarck.
"One of the girls on this team is from Bowman, and she got us to come to this tournament," Murry said. "She's been playing in it forever."
Carpe Diem's best performance in the McQuade was a second-place finish in 2019. Murry said this year's showing was "not ideal."
"We'll rebuild next year. I'll make better decisions on who we bring next year," she said.
She said this year's roster consisted mostly of players from Class B teams.
"We had to play our best game just to be competitive," she said.
Murry also runs a senior coed team that travels extensively, and successfully.
"About half of us (on the McQuade team) play senior ball, and all of our senior tournaments are out of state," she said. "We go to Sacramento, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Reno and Florida. ... We run a coed team that's very competitive and a senior women's team that's good, as well. We've won the Tournament of Champions in Florida and the Western Wold Tournament in Las Vegas.
Get A Grip coach-manager Ashley Prunchak said this is the second McQuade for her team. In 2019 they went 1-2.
"We're just starting to get into the traveling aspect of it," she said. "We've done Las Vegas twice, New Mexico twice and here."
Prunchak said she's like to add more tournaments next season. She would like to play in a Texas tournament in January, a California event in December and a Florida tournament in October.
She said she doesn't travel with put-together teams.
"We have a group of 13 players who are committed to playing at least twice a month in Colorado. If our core is not there we do not play," she said.
She said her teams plays to satisfy competitive instincts, but that's not all of it.
"We travel to win, yes. But we travel with a core of good friends. If we're in every game, we're happy, but we play to win," she observed.