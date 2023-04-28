The new postseason format for North Dakota high school basketball is taking shape.

With the first season of the new three-class system set to tip off next season, the sites have been set for the regionals, state-qualifying games and state tournaments for 2023-24.

For AA, the format remains mostly intact.

The East Region tournament will be held Feb. 29-March 2, 2024, in Fargo, and the West Region boys and girls tournament remains at the Bismarck Event Center on Feb. 29-March 2.

The AA state combined boys and girls tournament will be March 7-9 at the Bismarck Event Center.

While the AA West and East Regions will see a few teams drop to A (and Minot North joins the West in 2024-25), it’s the lower levels where the format will see the most change.

In A, there will be four regions. Each region champion clinches a spot in the state, while the runner-up and third-place teams will advance to state-qualifying games on Feb. 24.

The girls regionals will be played Feb. 19-22 at the SHAC in Fargo, Mayville State, the Minot State Dome and Beulah.

State-qualifiers will be played on Feb. 24 at Mayville State and the Minot Auditorium.

The boys A regionals are set for March 3-7 at the SHAC in Fargo, Mayville State, the Minot State Dome and Killdeer.

State-qualifiers will be held on March 9 at the SHAC in Fargo and at 4 Bears in New Town.

The new look for B includes the return of district tournaments, with eight districts finishing play by Feb. 14 for girls and Feb. 28 for boys.

Four regional tournaments will be held, with the champion earning a state tournament berth and the second- and third-place teams advancing to state-qualifiers.

The girls B regionals will be played Feb. 19-22 at the Jamestown Civic Center, Devils Lake, Killdeer and the Minot Auditorium.

The state qualifiers will be on Feb. 24 at Mayville State and the Minot Auditorium.

Boys B regions are set March 4-7 at the Jamestown Civic Center, Devils Lake, Bismarck St. Mary’s and 4 Bears in New Town.

State qualifiers will be March 9 at the SHAC in Fargo and 4 Bears in New Town.

The A and B girls state tournaments will run Feb. 29-March 2, with A at the Minot State Dome and B at the Jamestown Civic Center.

The A and B boys state tournaments will be held March 14-16, with A at the Fargodome and B at the Minot State Dome.