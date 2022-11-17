Top-seeded Jaguars sweep Knights

Early success at the service line paid off for Northern Cass.

“We watched a couple of the matches before us and there were a lot of missed serves,” Jaguars coach Angie Johnson said. “We wanted to make sure we got them over and in and then as we’re back there a little bit longer, then we can get a little bit more aggressive but we had to keep the ball in play.”

Halle Crockett showed the way, serving four aces in the first set. That helped propel No. 1-seeded Northern Cass to a 25-14, 25-20, 25-14 sweep of Minot Our Redeemer’s in the quarterfinals of the state Class B volleyball tournament on Thursday at the Event Center Exhibit Hall.

“Stuff just flowed from it. We really got the momentum and it was good,” the Jaguars’ senior outside hitter said of the early serving success.

Crockett finished with seven aces and 10 kills, both team-high totals for Northern Cass (37-1).

The difference-maker for the Jaguars?

“Definitely energy,” Crockett said. “We came out ready to go. Our defense, offense and everything was on tonight.”

The Jaguars were ranked No. 2 in the final media poll of the regular season and are the top seed this year, following a runner-up finish to Linton-HMB last season. They’re the only team that’s beaten the two-time defending state champs this season.

That experience has paid dividends in the postseason for Northern Cass, which is looking for a second state title after winning one in 2013.

“It’s confidence,” Johnson said. “We talked about it before the game. We’ve been here before, we have the confidence, we have the experience, so it’s just going out there and playing like it. Not being cocky, but … we have been in these situations, we can get through it but we have to work together and make sure we work as a team.”

Back-to-back aces from Crockett helped Northern Cass open up a 12-6 lead and two more late in the set allowed the Jaguars to close out the 25-14 first-set win with a 7-1 finish.

Crockett had four kills and two aces in the second, as the Jaguars scored six consecutive points to turn a 20-19 Knights lead into a 25-20 win and a 2-0 lead.

“She has a way of kind of taking over a match when needed,” Johnson said. “She’s the person that we look to if we’re in a little bit of a rut. She’ll take the ball and put it where it needs to be so it goes down. She did a really good job of rallying her teammates too, during those difficult times.”

Along with the 10 kills and seven aces, Crockett finished with six digs and a block.

Josie Jensen shared team-high honors with 10 kills and added a team-high seven blocks and seven digs along with one assist.

Northern Cass had four blocks in their third-set 25-15 win, including one by Jensen on match point.

“That’s one of our strongest suits,” Johnson said. “Obviously we have height, so that helps a lot but we’ve been working hard on our blocks to make sure that we’re taking away a space and then if they do hit it into us, that it’s going to stay on their side of the net.”

Elle Lucas and Jocelyn Aasen each had four kills and Eleise Sand three for Northern Cass. Noelle Erickson had 14 assists.

Maya Vibeto led Our Redeemer’s (27-12) with 10 kills. Leah Lindquist finished with seven and Aubrey Griedl six. Allie Francis finished with 24 assists and a pair of aces for the Knights, Griedl had five blocks and Olivia Ebel 16 digs.

“They’re a very scrappy, talented team,” Crockett said. “We had never played them before so we didn’t know what we were going to get but I think we did a good job.”

The Jaguars will take on Kenmare-Bowbells at 3 p.m. on Friday in the Main Arena in the semifinals. The No. 4 seed Honkers (42-2) outlasted Dickinson Trinity 3-2 in their quarterfinal match. The Knights will take on the Titans (32-8) at 7 p.m. in the Exhibit Hall in the consolation semifinals.

“We try to focus day by day,” Johnson said. “That’s all you can do when you get here, so it feels good to get this one behind us. We know it’s not going to be easy. We can’t walk in with the No. 1 seed and think it’s going to be easy because these teams are the best in North Dakota. So it feels great, we’re going to celebrate a little bit and then we need to refocus for tomorrow.”