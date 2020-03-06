Top seed in NCHC still up in the air

OMAHA, Neb. — Settling the top seed in the NCHC playoffs will go to the wire.
Nebraska-Omaha scored two goals apiece in the second and third periods to post a 4-1 victory over North Dakota on Friday night.
UND clinched a share of the league title on home ice last weekend, but sole possession of the Penrose Cup — not to mention the No. 1 seed in the playoffs — is still up for grabs going into the final night of the regular season.
Minnesota-Duluth, which defeated St. Cloud State 4-1 on Friday night, can still earn a share of the league title with a win over the Huskies on Saturday and a North Dakota loss in Omaha.
The Huskies haven’t won a regular-season conference title since winning the WCHA crown in 1993.
North Dakota needs to win or pick up one point, or have St. Cloud win or pick up a point, to clinch sole possession of the league title. In its seventh season, the NCHC has never had co-champions in the regular season.
You have free articles remaining.
Should North Dakota and Minnesota-Duluth finish as co-champions, UMD would get the No. 1 seed in the NCHC tournament on a tiebreaker.
Nebraska-Omaha got on the board first as Nate Knoepke scored at 11:53 of the second period. Knoepke’s slap shot through traffic deflected into the net off the skate of UND defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker past goaltender Adam Scheel.
UNO struck again as Zach Jordan scored at 16:19 to make it 2-0.
North Dakota (25-5-4, 16-4-3 NCHC) got on the scoreboard with a Colton Poolman goal assisted by Shane Pinto 3:03 later. Poolman’s shot from the point caromed in off Knoepke’s skate to trim the deficit in half late in the second period.
Nebraska-Omaha (14-16-5, 8-12-3 NCHC) added to the lead in the third as Ryan Brushett scored at 8:05 to make it a 3-1 Mavericks advantage. Brushett buried a rebound after Scheel stopped Joey Abate on a breakaway.
Zach Jordan scored on a breakaway at 14:58 to make it a three-goal lead for UNO.
North Dakota Hobey Baker award candidate Jordan Kawaguchi left the game in the first period due to injury. Nebraska-Omaha starting goaltender Isaiah Saville also exited early due to injury.
UND outshot UNO 37-25. Scheel finished with 21 saves for North Dakota. Saville stopped all nine shots he faced before giving way to Austin Roden, who stopped 26 of the 27 shots he faced.