Top seed in NCHC still up in the air

OMAHA, Neb. — Settling the top seed in the NCHC playoffs will go to the wire.

Nebraska-Omaha scored two goals apiece in the second and third periods to post a 4-1 victory over North Dakota on Friday night.

UND clinched a share of the league title on home ice last weekend, but sole possession of the Penrose Cup — not to mention the No. 1 seed in the playoffs — is still up for grabs going into the final night of the regular season.

Minnesota-Duluth, which defeated St. Cloud State 4-1 on Friday night, can still earn a share of the league title with a win over the Huskies on Saturday and a North Dakota loss in Omaha.

The Huskies haven’t won a regular-season conference title since winning the WCHA crown in 1993.

North Dakota needs to win or pick up one point, or have St. Cloud win or pick up a point, to clinch sole possession of the league title. In its seventh season, the NCHC has never had co-champions in the regular season.

Should North Dakota and Minnesota-Duluth finish as co-champions, UMD would get the No. 1 seed in the NCHC tournament on a tiebreaker.