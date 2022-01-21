Top-ranked Patriots pull away late, remain unbeaten with win over No. 2 BHS

For the second time in two weeks, the top-ranked Century girls’ basketball team squared off against rival and second-ranked Bismarck High. And for the second time in two weeks, the Patriots pulled away late to stay unbeaten.

Logan Nissley scored 15 of her 27 points in the second half as the Patriots improved to 10-0 on the season with a 65-57 win on the Demons’ home court. On Jan. 4, the Demons hung tough before falling to Century 62-52.

Both of Bismarck’s losses (8-2) are to Century,

“They did what we were hoping they would not do,” Bismarck coach Bill Shetler said. “Everybody’s going to key on Nissley … and some of their other ones came in and made some threes and other shots we hoped they would miss. It boils down to their other players made some shots.”

Both teams had more 3-pointers than twos. Ten of the Demons’ 19 field goals were threes – five by Peyton Neumiller, who led her team with 23 points before fouling out late

Bergan Kinnebrew finished the night with 17 points that included two of the Patriots’ 11 3-pointers.

Bismarck’s defensive pressure gave the Patriots fits for much of the first half. The Patriots led 34-31 at the half. The Demons stayed close by playing stiff defense the full length of the floor. They forced 12 first-half turnovers, seven that led to 15 points.

“That’s their pressure,” Century coach Nate Welstad said. “They just had us turning. Instead of going down the court we were going side to side. We talked about composure. You don’t have to play at their tempo. When you have the basketball, you control the tempo.”

Nissley’s putback with 12:58 to play in the first half gave Century its first lead at 11-10. It stretched the advantage to 25-15 before missing three shots and committing three straight turnovers that led to points during a 9-0 BHS run. The teams combined for only five points in the last 3:12 of the half and Century held a three-point lead.

Neumiller had 11 points in the first half and scored Bismarck’s first seven points of the second half. She and Nissley dueled for several minutes, each taking turns scoring to give their team the lead. With 14:59 to play, Nissley hit two free throws for a 39-38 edge.

But that was all the offense the teams mustered. The Patriots made just one of their first 10 shots of the half. Bismarck countered with a 2-for-9 start.

With 9:32 remaining, the Demons took their last lead on Jersey Berg’s 3-pointer for a 46-45 advantage.

Then it was over.

Century went on a 17-2 run while scoring on seven of eight possessions. With 5:25 left, the Patriots were up by 14.

“We got out and ran a little bit. But in the end, it was our defense. The girls played defense and made it tough,” Welstad said.

“The second half, we held our composure, had confidence in ourselves and took over the game,” Nissley said.

Besides a 3-pointer by Gerving as time ran out, Bismarck was just 2-for-12 with three turnovers in the last 9:20 of the game.

“When they made a couple of shots it affected our defensive energy and we kind of let them walk it up a couple of times and that’s not a recipe for success for us,” Shetler said.

