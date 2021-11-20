 Skip to main content
Tommies, Packers headline consolation winners

Less than half an hour before Bismarck and Century did battle on the same floor for the Class A state championship, West Fargo wrapped up their tournament run with a 3-1 victory over Fargo Shanley in the third-place game.

Senior outside hitters Nadia Chwialkowski and Mary Schnell finished their careers for the Packers in fine form, with Chwialkowski downing a game-high 22 kills and two of the team's three blocks. Schnell had 13 kills.

On the Deacons' side, senior Paige McAllister also had a good final day in uniform for her team, with 16 kills, two blocks, and four digs. 

SHEYENNE 3, LEGACY 1

A consolation championship was not to be for the Legacy Sabers, as they fell 3-1 to West Fargo Sheyenne in Class A's opening game on Saturday.

Kailee Waasdorp of the Mustangs led all players with 16 kills. Teammates Reagan Bogenreif and Cally Tungseth joined Waasdorp in double figures in kills, with 14 and 10 apiece. 

The Sabers' got 10 kills apiece from Asiah Gross and Breena Sand. Madi Colby had a game-high 32 assists.

DAVIES 3, ST. MARY'S 1

Fargo Davies salvaged their trip to Bismarck with a 3-1 win over St. Mary's in the seventh-place game, 25-14, 25-27, 25-12, 25-12.

Senior Ava Wild finished a monster tournament (45 kills, 10 blocks, five service aces, 42 digs) with a 17-kill, five-block, and 14-dig effort.

Brooke Haas, one of five seniors for the Saints, led her team with 10 kills. Lexi Gerving finished a promising tournament with a four-kill, two-ace performance for the Saints.

THOMPSON 3, KENMARE 0

For the second time in three days, unseeded Thompson defeated a seeded team. In this case, fourth-seeded Kenmare, less than a day after losing in five sets to top-seeded Northern Cass, suffered the sweep in the Class B third-place game.

Summer Hegg of the Tommies and Brenna Stroklund of the Honkers tied for the game lead with 14 kills. Hegg added 2.5 blocks in helping her team to the win, while Stroklund put up two blocks in the losing effort.

The Tommies had a balanced effort in their win. No player besides Hegg broke eight kills, two players had 10 or more assists (Sydney Schwabe, 19, and Libby Koerber, 11), and Bailey Munson had 20 digs to lead the Tommies defense.

LANGDON 3, DICKINSON TRINITY 3

In the third and final Class B game of the tournament to go five sets, the third-seeded Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich Cardinals survived a five-set brawl with the Dickinson Trinity Titans, 25-17, 22-25, 15-25, 25-14, 15-10.

An excellent battle formed between the Cardinals' senior outside hitter Morgan Freije and Titans' sophomore outside hitter Ava Jahner as the match wore on. Freije finished tops in the game with 26 kills, with Jahner just behind her at 25. Both players contributed two blocks, but it was the service line where Freije really outclassed her competition, as she had a tournament-single-game-high seven service aces.

GARRISON 3, DLB 1

Garrison defeated Des Lacs-Burlington 3-1 in the seventh-place match.

The matchup was an ace-fest, as the Lakers finished with 13 service aces and the Troopers nailed down eight of their own. Despite giving up a five-ace advantage to the Lakers, Naia Alvarez of the Troopers had the game-high in aces with five.

Karli Klein hit 23 kills for Garrison. Alvarez added eight.

Garrison 3, Des Lacs-Burlington 1

DLB;29;25;17;16

Garrison;31;19;25;25

Des Lacs-Burlington – Aces: Ava Fiest 4, Cambrey Benno 3, Kaelyn Bachmeier 2, Laney Wahus 2, Emily DeGree 1, Paige Berard 1. Kills: Krysta Berard 14, DeGree 12, Rachel Ralph 3, Paige Berard 2, Olivia Redding 1, Shay Holen 1. Assists: Paige Berard 16, Wahus 12, Bachmeier 2, Redding 1. Blocks: DeGree 4, Paige Berard 1. Digs: Bachmeier 31, Paige Berard 15, DeGree 12, Ralph 9, Benno 7, Fiest 7, Wahus 4, Krysta Berard 4, Holen 4, Redding 2, Ella Brown 1.

Garrison – Aces: Naia Alvarez 5, Josie Westman 2, Karli Klein 1. Kills: Klein 23, Alvarez 8, Coryssa Behles 7, Jylianne Striha 5, Madelin Hurt 4, Westman 3. Assists: Alvarez 25, Westman 6, Cara Schlehr 2, Kaitlyn Zook 1, Klein 1, Anna Holte 1, Hurt 1. Blocks: Behles 3, Klein 1, Westman 1. Digs: Zook 34, Klein 25, Hurt 15, Mason Jesson 14, Alvarez 12, Striha 9, Holte 6, Emily Schlehr 6, Westman 5, Behles 5, Cara Schlehr 1.

Records: Des Lacs-Burlington 27-12; Garrison 19-7.

Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich 3, Dickinson Trinity 2

DT;17;25;25;14;10

LAEM;25;22;15;25;15

Dickinson Trinity – Aces: Victoria Keller 3, Jada Erie 1, Ava Jahner 1, Kali Kubas 1. Kills: Jahner 25, Helena Pavek 6, Delaney Deschamp 6, Kubas 4, Olivia Kessel 4, Bella Kovash 3. Assists: Kubas 41, Pavek 2, Jahner 2, Jada Erie 1, Keller 1, Jersey Erie 1. Blocks: Jahner 2, Kessel 2, Pavek 1. Digs: Jada Erie 24, Kubas 20, Jersey Erie 19, Keller 14, Jahner 11, Kovash 5, Pavek 5, Deschamp 3, Kessel 1.

Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich – Aces: Morgan Freije 7, Marlee Hetletved 3, Halle Jabs 2, Jalynn Swanson 2, Taryn Amble 2. Kills: Freije 26, Morgan Thielbar 10, McKenna Schneider 5, Hetletved 4, Swanson 1. Assists: Swanson 42, Meredith Romfo 1, Taryn Amble 1. Blocks: Freije 2. Digs: Freije 33, Hetletved 23, Jabs 22, Swanson 15, Amble 15, Schneider 10, Thielbar 2, Romfo 1.

Records: Dickinson Trinity 29-9; Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich 36-5.

Thompson 3, Kenmare 0

Thompson;25;25;25

Kenmare;12;20;15

Thompson – Aces: Mya Krogstad 2, Bailey Munson 1, Jordan West 1, Libby Koerber 1, Jasmine Welke 1. Kills: Summer Hegg 14, Brenna Martin 7, Krogstad 5, Koerber 4, Alexis Zafke 4, Munson 1, Welke 1, Stevens 1. Assists: Sydney Schwabe 19, Koerber 11, Stevens 2, Krogstad 1, Martin 1. Blocks: Hegg 2.5, Martin 1.5, Stevens 1, Krogstad 0.5. Digs: Munson 20, Krogstad 17, Welke 11, Koerber 9, Zafke 6, West 5, Schwabe 5, Hegg 1, Stevens 1, Martin 1.

Kenmare – Aces: Madison Melin 1, Brooklyn Rodin 1. Kills: Brenna Stroklund 14, Amber Houck 5, Abbey Kohler 2, Melin 2. Assists: Kate Zimmer 22, Melin 1. Blocks: Stroklund 2, Kohler 1, Melin 1. Digs: Stroklund 12, Rodin 10, Houck 8.

Records: Thompson 34-6; Kenmare 40-4.

Fargo Davies 3, St. Mary’s 1

St. Mary’s;14;27;12;12

Fargo Davies;25;25;25;25

St. Mary’s – Aces: Lexi Gerving 2, Claire Vetter 1, Lydia Spies 1, Koia Krenz 1, Mykendra Messer 1. Kills: Brooke Haas 10, Spies 6, Messer 6, Gerving 4, Vetter 2, Mary Richter 2. Assists: Gabrielle Mann 18, Vetter 9, Spies 1, Krenz 1, Messer 1. Blocks: Richter 1, Messer 1. Digs: Messer 15, Spies 13, Krenz 12, Gerving 5, Mann 5.

Fargo Davies – Aces: Taylor Safranski 2, Ellie Krenz 2, Haley Horner 2, Ava Wild 1, Emma Lalic 1, McKenzie Sauvageau 1. Kills: Wild 17, Camille Deringer 8, Julia Libner 5, Cayla Sailer 3, Mia Miller 2, Lalic 1, Leah Laqua 1, Tali Thull 1, Maci Wheeldon 1. Assists: Horner 12, Krenz 10, Safranski 9, Hope Schlenker 4, Libner 1, Lalic 1. Blocks: Wild 5, Safranski 2, Wheeldon 2, Sailer 1. Digs: Lalic 22, Wild 14, Horner 9, Safranski 8, Sauvageau 4, McKenzie Olson 4, Miller 4, Wheeldon 4, Schlenker 3, Sailer 3, Laqua 2, Deringer 1, Krenz 1.

Records: St. Mary’s 22-18; Fargo Davies 25-13.

West Fargo Sheyenne 3, Legacy 1

Legacy;19;25;13;15

Sheyenne;25;21;25;25

Legacy – Aces: Aleah McPherson 1, Breena Sand 1. Kills: Sand 10, Asiah Gross 10, Chelsa Krom 7, Brooklyn Brendel 6, Micah Nagel 5, Madi Colby 3, Maddie Deice 2. Assists: Colby 32, Deice 2, Sand 2, Nagel 2, Josie Hawn 1, Gross 1. Blocks: Colby 1, Krom 1. Digs: Deice 23, Colby 14, Sand 12, Hawn 9, JoAnna Fleckenstein 5, Gross 4, Nagel 4, McPherson 1, Krom 1, Brendel 1.

Sheyenne – Aces: Brooke Johnson 4, Vivienne Heidt 2, Reagan Bogenreif 1, Lydia Stevenson 1. Kills: Kailee Waasdorp 16, Bogenreif 14, Cally Tungseth 10, Khloe Brown 9, Lexus Terhark 5, Heidt 3. Assists: Johnson 31, Kennedy Colter 20. Blocks: Brown 5, Tungseth 3, Waasdorp 2, Heidt 1, Terhark 1. Digs: Bogenreif 24, Stevenson 18, Waasdorp 17, Johnson 8, Colter 8, Terhark 4.

Records: Legacy 21-19; Sheyenne 27-10.

West Fargo 3, Fargo Shanley 1

Shanley;12;24;27;18

West Fargo;25;26;25;25

Shanley – Aces: Shayna Roach 2, Olivia Vetter 1, Ricki George 1. Kills: Paige McAllister 16, George 10, Clara Robin 8, Desi DeKeyser 7, Roach 6, Vetter 3. Assists: Vetter 43, Hannah Hoedl 4. Blocks: McAllister 2, Vetter 1.5, George 1.5, DeKeyser 1. Digs: Hoedl 55, Robin 15, Vetter 15, George 11, Aubrey Dew 11, Roach 9, DeKeyser 9, McAllister 4.

West Fargo – Aces: Olivia Soine 2, Nadia Chwialkowski 1, Solveig Seymour 1, Alivia Peterson 1, Mary Schnell 1. Kills: Nadia Chwialkowski 22, Schnell 13, Chloe Pfau 9, Alexus Olson 8, Seymour 1. Assists: Soine 48, Raina Chwialkowski 1. Blocks: Nadia Chwialkowski 2, Schnell 1. Digs: Raina Chwialkowski 40, Schnell 26, Nadia Chwialkowski 19, Soine 16, Seymour 12, Peterson 5, Olson 3, Pfau 1.

Records: Shanley 28-9; West Fargo 28-8.

