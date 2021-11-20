Tommies, Packers headline consolation winners

Less than half an hour before Bismarck and Century did battle on the same floor for the Class A state championship, West Fargo wrapped up their tournament run with a 3-1 victory over Fargo Shanley in the third-place game.

Senior outside hitters Nadia Chwialkowski and Mary Schnell finished their careers for the Packers in fine form, with Chwialkowski downing a game-high 22 kills and two of the team's three blocks. Schnell had 13 kills.

On the Deacons' side, senior Paige McAllister also had a good final day in uniform for her team, with 16 kills, two blocks, and four digs.

SHEYENNE 3, LEGACY 1

A consolation championship was not to be for the Legacy Sabers, as they fell 3-1 to West Fargo Sheyenne in Class A's opening game on Saturday.

Kailee Waasdorp of the Mustangs led all players with 16 kills. Teammates Reagan Bogenreif and Cally Tungseth joined Waasdorp in double figures in kills, with 14 and 10 apiece.

The Sabers' got 10 kills apiece from Asiah Gross and Breena Sand. Madi Colby had a game-high 32 assists.

DAVIES 3, ST. MARY'S 1

Fargo Davies salvaged their trip to Bismarck with a 3-1 win over St. Mary's in the seventh-place game, 25-14, 25-27, 25-12, 25-12.

Senior Ava Wild finished a monster tournament (45 kills, 10 blocks, five service aces, 42 digs) with a 17-kill, five-block, and 14-dig effort.

Brooke Haas, one of five seniors for the Saints, led her team with 10 kills. Lexi Gerving finished a promising tournament with a four-kill, two-ace performance for the Saints.

THOMPSON 3, KENMARE 0

For the second time in three days, unseeded Thompson defeated a seeded team. In this case, fourth-seeded Kenmare, less than a day after losing in five sets to top-seeded Northern Cass, suffered the sweep in the Class B third-place game.

Summer Hegg of the Tommies and Brenna Stroklund of the Honkers tied for the game lead with 14 kills. Hegg added 2.5 blocks in helping her team to the win, while Stroklund put up two blocks in the losing effort.

The Tommies had a balanced effort in their win. No player besides Hegg broke eight kills, two players had 10 or more assists (Sydney Schwabe, 19, and Libby Koerber, 11), and Bailey Munson had 20 digs to lead the Tommies defense.

LANGDON 3, DICKINSON TRINITY 3

In the third and final Class B game of the tournament to go five sets, the third-seeded Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich Cardinals survived a five-set brawl with the Dickinson Trinity Titans, 25-17, 22-25, 15-25, 25-14, 15-10.

An excellent battle formed between the Cardinals' senior outside hitter Morgan Freije and Titans' sophomore outside hitter Ava Jahner as the match wore on. Freije finished tops in the game with 26 kills, with Jahner just behind her at 25. Both players contributed two blocks, but it was the service line where Freije really outclassed her competition, as she had a tournament-single-game-high seven service aces.

GARRISON 3, DLB 1

Garrison defeated Des Lacs-Burlington 3-1 in the seventh-place match.

The matchup was an ace-fest, as the Lakers finished with 13 service aces and the Troopers nailed down eight of their own. Despite giving up a five-ace advantage to the Lakers, Naia Alvarez of the Troopers had the game-high in aces with five.

Karli Klein hit 23 kills for Garrison. Alvarez added eight.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0