Title streak on the line for Century

For six years in a row, Century has owned the West Region and state swimming titles. This past weekend, they surrendered the conference title to Minot.

The next two days will determine whether they will also surrender their state title.

“We’re looking forward to state and competing with everyone in the state,” Century senior Erin Palmer said. “It’s definitely going to be a fight there too.”

Saturday’s spirited competition against Minot gave Century a glimpse as to what they will need to overcome, at least from their own region. Minot isn’t the only team looking to dethrone Century, either.

Both West Fargo teams should be highly competitive, and many swimmers from both West Fargo and Sheyenne qualified some of the best times in the state.

“When you can have those close races, it can spur an extra adrenaline rush in you to go and rise above and beyond what you can do,” Century head coach Spencer Wheeling said. “We’ve been fortunate that Minot has been back and forth with us, they have a very talented team, and the rest of the West has fantastic swimmers and they help push our team and make us better overall.”

Century’s biggest weaknesses in their loss to Minot were centered on three events: Diving, the 100-yard butterfly, and the 100-yard backstroke. Of those three events, only sophomore Cadence Cook managed to place in the top ten for her team, and she took tenth in the butterfly.

“Coach emphasized this week that he was placing us in WDA events that he hopes we’ll get more state qualifiers in,” Palmer said about the lineup the Patriots put out at the WDA Championships. “We didn’t place our emphasis on winning WDA, we just wanted a few more qualifiers for state, and see where we compare with Minot and other competing teams.

“From now on, we’re going to crack down on which events are our best and hopefully we’ll have more [points] in those gap events.”

Despite their weakness in those three events, Century will benefit from more teams being involved and competing.

“We’re good across the board, and when we come out with our final lineup, we have a lot of confidence that we’ll have a lot of swims out of our team and put forth our best effort to try and win another state title,” Wheeling said.

Though they may be helped by other teams pushing other top scorers and depth scoring farther down the list, Century is hardly short of talent itself. Individual Century swimmers or relay teams enter their preliminary heats on Friday afternoon with top-five seed times in 10 events.

That group of talent includes Palmer right at the front. Palmer, who was named the Senior Athlete of the Year at the WDA Championships last weekend, is expected to compete individually in the 100-yard breaststroke and the 100-yard butterfly, as well as two Century relay teams, and is the top-seeded swimmer in both of her individual events.

“I haven’t really been looking forward to that all year,” Palmer said of her award. “Obviously being recognized in that way is a big way and I appreciate all my coaches and teammates that have pushed me to get here and I couldn’t do it without them.”

Joining Palmer to lead Century’s bid for a seventh straight title are, among others, teammates Sarah Dorrheim, Mady Tivis, and Lauryn Caster. Dorrheim will compete in the 100- and 200-yard freestyle events as the top-seeded swimmer in both, and both Tivis and Caster will swim in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke events as some of the top-seeded swimmers in both events. Dorrheim, Tivis, and Caster will also join Palmer and one or two other teammates to make up Century’s three relay teams.

“We haven’t started our taper yet, so we’re still up there in yardage,” Palmer said. “Obviously we have a pretty good group of girls, so when it comes down to this last week, we’ll be able to put our heads down, get a lot of good training in, and hopefully perform our best at state.”

According to Wheeling, Bismarck’s featured events, where the team did best both last weekend and this weekend, will be the distance events.

“Our distance races like the 200 free and the 500 free and the breaststroke too,” he said. “[The breaststroke] has been a strong one for us the last couple of years, and it still is. They get a lot of points for our team, as do our relays.”

Now all they have to do is qualify as many of their swims as possible for Saturday. For each individual event, 16 swimmers qualify for Saturday’s final swims, with the top eight swimmers qualifying for the A final and the ninth to 16th swimmers qualifying for the B final, and points are awarded accordingly.

“The lineups are going to be different, people will be swimming different events,” Palmer said. “Our coach does a good job of seeing where people will place for the other team as well as ours.

“The emphasis on our team is being able to understand that not all of our top placers can carry the team. A lot of the middle placers have a really important role, and that’s been an emphasis this season, being able to qualify in all those events this year gives Coach a variety of places where he can place me.”

LEGACY, BISMARCK PUSH HARD FOR RESULTS

Without Century’s team depth, Legacy and Bismarck High are going to be more focused on putting their best athletes in their best events and giving them their best shot to make Saturday’s finals and the podium.

The Demons will not be competing in the 200-yard freestyle, 100-yard butterfly, and the 500-yard freestyle. Legacy has swimmers in every event, but will only have singular competitors in the 200-yard freestyle, 200-yard individual medley, 100-yard butterfly, and the 100-yard freestyle.

Beyond their relay teams, Bismarck’s competitors include seventh grader Madeline VerDouw (200-yard individual medley, 100-yard breaststroke), senior Natalie Becker (50-yard freestyle, 100-yard freestyle), sophomore Anna Duckwitz (50 free), junior Isabelle Forde (50 free, 100 free), senior Kahlan Hamlin (diving), senior Emma Auch (100-yard backstroke), and senior Maddie Becker (100 breast).

VerDouw was Bismarck’s top swimmer at WDA’s, finishing ninth in the 200-yard individual medley and third in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Legacy will send out swimmers Elizabeth Ellefson (200 free, 100 fly), Nova Beckler-Bell (200 individual medley, 100 breast), McKayla Donat (50 free, 100 back), Abby Erickson (50 free, 100 free), Jewel Zimmer (500 free), Jillian Schick (500 free), Tova Blikre (500 free, 100 back), Grace Schick (500 free), Zada Kunz (100 back), Emma McKenzie (100 breast), and Katie Gruman (100 breast), as well as divers Brielle Hochhalter and Joanne Lee.

Beckler-Bell (seventh in the 200 individual medley), Donat (third in the 50-yard freestyle, fourth in the 500-yard freestyle), Erickson (sixth in the 50-yard freestyle, fifth in the 100-yard freestyle) and Lee (fifth in diving) were featured by Legacy at the region meet.

SCHEDULE

The state tournament opens with the preliminary round of diving at 12:30 p.m this afternoon. The preliminary round of the swimming events get underway at 2:15 p.m.

On Saturday, diving semifinals are scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. and will run until their conclusion. Finals for diving and swimming events are scheduled to begin at 1:15 p.m.

All events take place at the Bismarck State College Aquatics and Wellness Center.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0