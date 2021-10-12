Tired Saints can't hold up against Patriots

Facing the Century Patriots in volleyball on any night is a daunting task.

Coming off not only a trip to Dickinson last Thursday, but following it immediately with a two-day trip to the Fargo Invite would be enough to tire out a college team.

That was the challenge facing St. Mary's Tuesday night against top-ranked Century as the Patriots defeated the road-weary Saints, 25-19, 25-13, 25-17.

"Those weekends where we have five, six, seven games in a weekend, we just don't do that a lot," St. Mary's head coach Erica Trom said. "It took a strain on the girls and I would have liked to have had another day for them to rest, but it is what it is and the girls have to learn from it and realize the schedule doesn't always match up how they want to, but they have to adapt to it and stay in shape and play through their tiredness.

"Century does a lot of things well. There's a reason they're undefeated. We need to find our groove when they're off. We came in with nothing to lose. We knew they would come out good, it's just adjusting to what they're giving us so we can start competing with them."