Change is coming to North Dakota high school basketball. And it’s coming soon.

The Board of Directors of the North Dakota High School Activities Association voted on Wednesday to add a third class of basketball. And the new alignment will start with the 2023-24 school year.

“The Board of Directors had asked for feedback from member schools, and it seemed like the overwhelming number of our member schools wished to approve this plan and to start next year,” said NDHSAA Executive Director Matt Fetsch.

At a special meeting on Wednesday, the Board unanimously approved going ahead with the latest three-class plan. By an 8-2 vote, they decided to go ahead with the new alignment for next school year.

“I believe the feelings toward having an additional classification of basketball has changed a lot the last few years,” Fetsch said. “At one point, if it was brought up, people didn’t even want to consider it. For a number of factors, I think the sentiment has changed in recent years.

“It’s the kind of thing that I think everyone knew would happen, it was just a matter of how soon.”

Under the plan approved, the classifications are divided by enrollment. The largest class, now division AA, is for schools with enrollments of 650-plus. The second division, now A, is for enrollments of 162.5-650 and B is for schools with fewer than 162.5.

The latest plan did away with a multiplier which was applied to students defined as outside of their district. That was replaced with a clause that placed private schools with an enrollment of more than 100 located within a division AA district in Class A.

Shiloh Christian (154.5) and Dickinson Trinity (148) were classified as Class A schools, while Minot Ryan (enrollment 94) remained in B.

St. Mary’s and Fargo Shanley opted to petition to play up, so both schools will remain in the top division and play AA.

“I think it’s something a lot of people across the state are excited about and looking forward to,” said Flasher superintendent and boys basketball coach Brian Nieuwsma.

“It will be a change but I think it’s one our state is ready for.”

“It’s going to give kids in smaller schools opportunities to compete for regional championships and state appearances,” said Beach football coach and athletic director Mike Zier. “What it boils down to me is, any time you give kids more opportunities, in my book, it’s a good thing.”

Now that the three-class system has been approved, there’s going to be a lot of work ahead to prepare for the first year of the format, which is just around the corner.

“I think our administrators will almost be overwhelmed here, throwing together schedules and everything else, stuff that normally was done a month ago,” Fetsch said. “But we’ve had a bit of a blueprint for this in football. We’ve had more than just the two classes for years now and it’s a work in progress. Basketball will be the same.”

“I know putting my AD hat on, it’s going to be a challenge with scheduling and trying to hammer out a schedule that makes sense for us all,” Nieuwsma said. “We had our southwest ADs meeting last week, and we were gearing up for what might happen, knowing we might have to hit the ground running.

“It’s going to take a lot of comminication hammering out all the details we take for granted, like tournament venues and coordinating tournaments.”

“Scheduling is going to be OK,” Zier said. “There could be some potential snags. First we have to meet as a district and decide if we want to play home and home or if we want to play once. If we have eight district games, then we can pick up some from teams in the other district.

“We hope to have the ability to play some of those teams up like Heart River and Killdeer because of distance and because they’re long-time rivals.”

The schedules will come together, Zier said.

“We had an AD meeting last week and that was the biggest topic. Half wanted to wait a year and get schedules figured out, the other half wanted to just go now. We start with a clean slate, get our district games and go from there.

“Another concern is tournaments – are we still going to do the Roughrider tournament? New Salem? We want to be able to play Montana schools. Wibaux is eight miles away.”

With the football alignment changing every two years, schools have experience with working out the kinks of new formats.

“The football plan changes every two years,” Nieuwsma said. “There’s bugs, you work it out. It seems like a good plan, let’s rolls with it and figure out if there’s anything to change.

“It’s exciting. Personally, I think it’s going to be a good deal.”

“I can’t tell you how many different regions we’ve been in since I’ve been here,” Zier said. “We’ve been in regions that go all the way up to Crosby and now all the way out to Napoleon.

“I honestly didn’t think this would happen without litigation. We’ll buckle down, get our schedules and it will work out like it always does.”

Other details to work out include postseason formats, including possible television or streaming coverage.

Division AA will look much the same as the current Class A format with combined regional and state tournaments. The AA state tournament is set for March 7-9 at the Bismarck Event Center.

Division A will have four regions, with the champions earning state tournament berths. After the regional, there will be four state-qualifying games, with regional runners-up playing the third-place finisher in another region. The A girls state tournament is set for Feb. 29-March 2 at the Minot State Dome, with the A boys March 14-16 at the Fargodome.

District tournaments will return to B, with the top four teams advancing to the regional. Each of the four regional champs gets a state tournament berth, with the region runners-up squaring off with another region’s third-place team in a state-qualifying game. The B girls tournament is Feb. 29-March 2 at the Jamestown Civic Center, with the B boys March 14-16 at the Minot State Dome.

The details will be worked out, but for now it’s full speed ahead with the new format.

“It’s been a pretty popular topic for close to a year now,” Fetsch said. “Now it’s the final chapter, now it’s time to implement it and grow and move forward.”