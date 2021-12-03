Thomas named NDAPSSA Sportswriter of the Year

For more than 50 years, Steve Thomas was a fixture on the North Dakota sports landscape.

After more than 50 years in the newspaper business – 46 of them with the Bismarck Tribune – Thomas retired in September.

Thomas was named the North Dakota Associated Press Sportcasters and Sportswriters Association’s sportswriter of the year. It’s the second time in his career he has received the honor, the first coming in 2012.

The McVille native was one of the longest-tenured employees in the 148-year history of the Tribune. Originally hired by the Tribune in 1970 after graduating from the University of North Dakota, he spent four years at the Jamestown Sun before being brought back to the capital city by former sports editor Abe Winter.

“Steve was my first hire,” said Winter, who was inducted into the NDAPSSA Hall of Fame in 2003. “I stole him from the Jamestown Sun for his second stint at the Tribune.”

Thomas, with his unique style of sports writing, was a mainstay at local events, especially enjoying covering high school events. He preferred sitting at a baseball diamond, local gym or field in Bismarck or Mandan to watching professional sports.

While Thomas covered every sport imaginable, he always had a true passion for covering wrestling and baseball.

In 2012, he was named to the North Dakota American Legion Baseball Hall of Fame. In 2021, the North Dakota Newspaper Association added him to its 50-year club in recognition of his commitment to the industry.

The NDAPSSA honored another veteran of the industry, with longtime KDIX broadcaster Rod Kleinjan named the sportscaster of the year. It’s the fifth time the Dickinson announcer has won the award.

