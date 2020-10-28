This week it's just football for Lions

This week, the trailer will get to stay home.

The Linton-HMB football team will get a home playoff game on Saturday, coming off a hectic weekend. Things started with a long road trip, included a lost equipment trailer, and culminated with a big 24-6 road victory over Surrey in the opening round of the nine-man playoffs.

“It was interesting, to say the least,” Linton-HMB coach Tanner Purintun said.

When the Lions’ bus got into Bismarck and stopped at Marlin’s for a team breakfast, the team’s trailer was no longer hooked up to the bus.

“One of the parents came in and said, you don’t have a trailer,” Purintun said. “One of our assistants had hooked up the trailer – he did everything right. And then on the way up there, we found out the spring on the pin broke. The pin popped out. It had safety chains on, it was dragging for a while and eventually the safety chains snapped and went into the ditch.”

All of the team’s equipment was in the trailer.

“I’m thinking, we’ve got no pads, the helmets and cleats are all in there,” Purintun said.