This week it's just football for Lions

This week, the trailer will get to stay home.
The Linton-HMB football team will get a home playoff game on Saturday, coming off a hectic weekend. Things started with a long road trip, included a lost equipment trailer, and culminated with a big 24-6 road victory over Surrey in the opening round of the nine-man playoffs.
“It was interesting, to say the least,” Linton-HMB coach Tanner Purintun said.
When the Lions’ bus got into Bismarck and stopped at Marlin’s for a team breakfast, the team’s trailer was no longer hooked up to the bus.
“One of the parents came in and said, you don’t have a trailer,” Purintun said. “One of our assistants had hooked up the trailer – he did everything right. And then on the way up there, we found out the spring on the pin broke. The pin popped out. It had safety chains on, it was dragging for a while and eventually the safety chains snapped and went into the ditch.”
All of the team’s equipment was in the trailer.
“I’m thinking, we’ve got no pads, the helmets and cleats are all in there,” Purintun said.
“The first thing we did was call the sheriff’s offices. We didn’t know where it was, if it was sitting on the road somewhere or in the ditch,” Purintun said. “A couple of assistant coaches had just left Linton, so we called them and told them to be on the lookout. They found it south of Moffit. They loaded all of it into pickups and got the trailer flipped over.”
The equipment made it in Surrey in time for the kickoff.
“I was proud of our guys,” Purintun said. “It was definitely a distraction, but I feel like we’ve had a lot of distractions this year. We’ve had to block out a lot of things and they proved they could do it again and get the job done.”
The Lions led 8-6 at the half and put the game away in the second half.
“It was a hard-fought, smashmouth game the first half,” Purintun said. “Neither team could get anything going.”
A big gamble paid off for the Lions in the second half.
“We had a fourth-and-3 at our own 22 and we went for it, got it, and that swung the momentum,” Purintun said. “We went 70 yards and punched it in.”
The Lions (6-2) will host Towner-Granville-Upham (6-4) at 2 p.m. on Saturday in Linton. The Titans are also coming off a road win, having knocked off Grant County-Flasher 42-28 last weekend in Flasher.
Linton-HMB has relied on its running game all season.
“We’ve been able to establish the running game,” Purintun said. “We’ve been able to control games, control the time of possession and we’re going to need to do that again on Saturday.”
The Lions have averaged 38 points per game this season while allowing 19.25. The Titans, coming in on a three-game winning streak, have been explosive offensively, averaging 33.1 points per game. But they’ve also allowed 28 points per game.
Linton-HMB has won five of its last six games. Their only setbacks this season came in a 36-28 overtime loss to Kidder County in week 2 and a 28-26 loss to Grant County-Flasher in the regular-season finale.
Linton-HMB got Lucas Schumacher back into the lineup on both sides of the ball for the Surrey game after the senior quarterback/cornerback missed some time due to injury.
“It was one of those things that rest was the only thing that could really help and it came at the wrong time, when we had an eight-day, three-game stretch,” Purintun said. “He played sparingly against Flasher.”
Still, having Schumacher out of the lineup helped prepare the Lions for the postseason.
“Having Lucas out, it helped us find our identity as a team,” Purintun said. “Early on, we relied on him doing everything for us. One player isn’t going to win you playoff games. The line stepped up, the running backs stepped up, the defense played better. Everybody stepped up their game with him out. It’s a bonus to have him back.”
The defensive line, getting big performances from junior Dean Vetter and sophomore Aaron Hoff-Wald, has been a big key for Linton-HMB.
“The defensive line has come a long way from the start of the year,” Purintun said. “Against Kidder County, we got run all over. It was a big weakness. Our defensive linemen have had a tremendous amount of growth for us.”
Senior Trey Jacob, with more than 1,700 yards in eight games, has been the workhorse for the Lions. He’s 72 yards shy of setting a single-season school rushing record.
“He’s been kind of the workhorse for us,” Purintun said.
Senior Nathan Schatz leads a strong offensive line that paves the way.
“Nathan has taken ownership of the running game,” Purintun said. “He’s a dominant force on the line. We run behind him a lot. You’re not going to have that many yards without solid blocking.”
Vetter also plays a major role in the running game at fullback, along with his play on the defensive front.
“Dean is having an all-state year,” Purintun said. “He’s a solid middle linebacker. Surrey was a really good running team and he’s a big reason we stopped that. And a lot of Trey’s big runs have come from him blocking people.”
The Titans will present a new set of challenges.
“They are good up front,” Purintun said. “They’ve got two solid running backs and a talented quarterback – a dual threat who can run and can fling it. They’re a scary team. They’ve had some guys out, too. They’re a lot better than their record shows. We’re not overlooking them.”
