Sabers sweep BHS to finish regular season 12-0

"Corby and Nick have been so steady for us throughout their careers. They're both playing really well and are in position to have success in the postseason," Legacy coach Scott McPherson said. "Jack (Johnson) is playing about as well as he's able to play. He's improved so much and that's a credit to him."

The Sabers' final two matches of the season each ended 9-0, but prior to that they were tested. Legacy had two 6-3 wins over Minot and Century also took a couple games (7-2) from the Sabers in mid-September.

"I'm really, really pleased with the resiliency our kids have shown the last couple of weeks. We were down in a couple of matches, especially against Minot, and to be honest I thought we were going to lose," McPherson said. "But we were able to hang in there to the end and find a way to win against a quality team in Minot."

The Sabers' sweep on Thursday included a pair of eighth-graders -- Gage Martell and Drew Beasley -- winning a competitive two-setter over Makai Ogoshi and Avery Butler. With the 3-2 format of the region tournament, a team's depth is tested.