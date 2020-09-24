Sabers sweep BHS to finish regular season 12-0

Legacy polished off an unbeaten regular season Thursday, but steady senior Nick Mathern says there's more than meets the eye.
"It's always good to have the 1 seed going into the postseason, but it hasn't been too easy, especially against Minot," Mathern said. "It's going to be a big challenge for us in the WDA tournament, but we're looking forward to it."
The Sabers swept Bismarck High 9-0 in their final tuneup on Thursday to cap a 12-0 run through the conference.
Mathern's been a big part of it. He's 11-1 in singles and 10-1 in doubles, where he teams with Jay Moylan to form the top tandem in the West. Mathern dropped one game in singles on Thursday and two in doubles.
His focus heading into the region tournament, which starts Oct. 1 in Minot, is more between the ears.
"Definitely kind of keeping my mental game in check and staying steady," Mathern said.
Mathern and Moylan are a team on and off the court, teaching youth lessons while getting plenty of time on the court.
"We play tournaments together year round," he said. "We just work really well together."
Corby Svihovec and Jack Johnson, the Sabers' other seniors, also were in fine form. Svihovec, the likely No. 1 overall seed for the West Region tournament in singles, dropped just two games against Lucas Schell. Johnson, meanwhile, steamrolled to a double-bagel victory at No. 5 singles.
"Corby and Nick have been so steady for us throughout their careers. They're both playing really well and are in position to have success in the postseason," Legacy coach Scott McPherson said. "Jack (Johnson) is playing about as well as he's able to play. He's improved so much and that's a credit to him."
The Sabers' final two matches of the season each ended 9-0, but prior to that they were tested. Legacy had two 6-3 wins over Minot and Century also took a couple games (7-2) from the Sabers in mid-September.
"I'm really, really pleased with the resiliency our kids have shown the last couple of weeks. We were down in a couple of matches, especially against Minot, and to be honest I thought we were going to lose," McPherson said. "But we were able to hang in there to the end and find a way to win against a quality team in Minot."
The Sabers' sweep on Thursday included a pair of eighth-graders -- Gage Martell and Drew Beasley -- winning a competitive two-setter over Makai Ogoshi and Avery Butler. With the 3-2 format of the region tournament, a team's depth is tested.
"I think our younger players have really improved throughout the season and that will make us stronger," Mathern said. "We're confident as a team but the postseason is a little different. You just have to be able to handle your nerves but we have a lot of experience in postseason matches and hopefully that will be a benefit for us."
Anthony Janes, a freshman, added a pair of wins for Legacy. The Sabers' freshman is 19-2 combined.
"It was a good end to our season," McPherson said. "The kids played hard. Now we just have to regroup, work on a few things, and get ready for the postseason."
