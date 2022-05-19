Sabers bounce back after loss to Minot with strong showing against Century

There's little doubt who the top tennis team in the West Region is. Turns out, it's pretty clear who No. 2 is, too.

Legacy capped off a 7-1 West Region run with a 9-0 sweep of Century on Thursday, showing zero hangover from an 8-1 loss to unbeaten Minot on Tuesday.

"I was very happy with how we responded from Tuesday's loss," Legacy head coach Scott McPherson said. "It really gave me a good feeling and I look for good things going into the region tournament next week."

The Sabers, who improved to a stellar 12-2 overall, dropped just two sets against Century, the No. 4 team in the West.

"Century's a really good team, they have quality players. Three of those matches were extremely close, but we were able to pull them out," McPherson said. "I was really pleased with the resiliency we showed throughout the match."

Sophomore Halle Severson drew high praise from McPherson for her steady play all season, which included the Sabers' lone victory over the powerhouse Majettes on Tuesday.

"Halle just goes out and takes care of her business and she continues to get better every time," McPherson said of Severson, who won 6-1, 6-4 in singles and teamed with Ava Dunlop to drop just four games in doubles.

At No. 3, junior Chelsa Krom had to show some spine after losing the first set 6-4 to Ashley Kindem. Krom prevailed 7-5 in the second before closing out the hard-fought win 7-6 (3) in the third.

"Chelsa had to work hard for that one," McPherson said. "It was a good match."

Aleah McPherson and Abby Meier continued to be tough at the top for the Sabers. McPherson dropped just five games and Meier, the lone senior in the lineup, surrendered only four.

Anna Sorensen won 2-0 at No. 4, but the second set was a long one -- 7-6 (6).

At 5 singles, Cambrya Kraft dropped just four games. She also had a different doubles partner -- sophomore Brooklyn Sand -- with the two 10th-graders grinding out a 4-6, 6-1, 13-11 triumph over Kate Miller and Dunlop.

McPherson wasn't quite sure how his young squad would rebound after Tuesday's defeat, but the effort was straight A’s.

"Minot's the best team we're gonna face from top to bottom. They're pretty good from 1-7 and beyond, actually," McPherson said. "I thought we looked a little mentally weary and we looked tired. It's tough to pull out those close matches when you're worn down."

The legs were back Thursday though, despite playing their fourth match in five days.

"It's been a really busy stretch, but today was a lot better," McPherson said. "The body language, the focus. The girls looked really good."

The West Region tournament will be held in Minot, starting Thursday, May 26. The perennially contending Sabers will be in the mix this time and beyond. McPherson's program features 40 girls from grades 7-12 with just one senior.

"As a coach, it's your job to establish a program where kids want to come out and compete and have fun doing it," he said. "The girls look like they're having fun. We feel really good about where we're at right now and we're excited to see how we perform next week in Minot."

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.