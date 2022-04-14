New team, snowed in -- defending state champion Mandan embrace challenges

Being snowed-in is not what the defending state tennis champions needed.

Mandan ran the table last season at 19-0 to its first state title, but with nearly a brand new team, the Braves needed time on the court. Instead, they're stuck at home like everyone else.

The Braves were supposed to open the season on Tuesday, April 19 at home against Jamestown, but that's not happening. It's anyone's guess when any sort of outdoor activity will be doable.

"It's really hard to say," Mandan coach Paul Christen said. "When we don't have school, we can't even practice inside anywhere. It's not ideal, but we'll be ready to go when we're able to."

The Braves got six practices in before the storm hit, but Christen said it's still too early to tell what exactly is in store for his squad.

"It's still kind of a mystery to me how they're going to be in a match," he said. "They've been working really hard. I like the progress we made over the six practices, so I'm kinda bummed that it's come to a halt."

Six of the seven players that led the Braves to the state championship graduated. Sophia Felderman returns to top the lineup, but projecting how she adapts to holding the No. 1 by her name, as her sister Elizabeth did for three years, is TBD.

"Having that No. 1 by your name is even completely different than being No. 2," Christen said. "I think she'll handle it well. I really like how she looked the first week, but there are a lot of very good players at No. 1, so it will be a challenge."

Sophia brings a different type of game to the court than her sister, who is now playing NCAA Division II tennis at Minnesota State-Mankato.

"It's tough to try and compare Sophia and Elizabeth. There are differences in their styles of play," Christen said. "Elizabeth is more of a defensive player and Sophia has a little bit more of an offensive game. You have to game plan a little differently."

After Sophia Felderman, things remain up in the air.

Junior Allie Ereth and seniors Brenna Schock and Alyssa Olson have separated from a pack of 12 players that are all pretty similar in ability level, Christen said.

"I think those four have kind of risen to the top, but just barely," Christen said. "We could have completely different lineups in singles and doubles just because there isn't much of a gap between those 12 girls."

The Braves' banner 2021 season did seem to provide a bit of a title bump. Between grades 7-12, 60 girls are out for tennis.

"About half of those girls are in middle school, so that's encouraging to see. Hopefully a few of them really dive in so that in a year or two we're back to where we were," Christen said.

The West Region appears to be deep. Mandan was picked seventh in the preseason poll. Minot is the favorite. Legacy and St. Mary's were picked 2-3.

The Braves expect to challenge at the end, as they often do.

"Success is hopefully hitting our peak and playing our best at the end of the season," Christen said. "We have a lot of hard-working, intelligent girls like we usually do. Usually, that leads to us achieving our goals at the end of the season, whether that's winning the state championship or winning a match at regionals."

