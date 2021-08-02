New circuit gives regional open tennis events a lift

Occam's Razor tells us that, as a rule, the simplest answer to a problem should be explored first.
When organizers of the open tennis tournaments in the Dakotas wanted to boost the quality and quantity of participation they went to the most obvious solution first: Money.
By working together, open tournaments in Fargo, Sioux Falls, Rapid City and Bismarck came up with prize pools totaling over $50,000. In addition, they added a four-stop circuit points procedure for extra bonus cash.
It appears to be working. With the Red River Open at Fargo and the South Dakota Adult Open in Sioux Falls in the books, the results are encouraging.
"(Participation) is up from what I saw," said Josh Fisher, president of the Bismarck-Mandan Tennis Association. "I went to the Fargo one. ... Entries were up, particularly for men's (open singles). I believe Sioux Falls had more than 64 (men's open entrants). They had to implement a qualifying tournament."
"Fargo had a full 64 (men's open singles) draw, which is the largest draw you can have for a three-day tournament," Fisher added.
The Fargo and Sioux Falls events were staged the second and third weekends in July. The Midland Scientific Open in Rapid City was played July 30-Aug. 1. Now Bismarck gets its turn, starting Friday with the Mayo Pharmacy Open. The three-day tournament runs through Aug. 8.
Sioux Falls doled out $20,000 in prize money, including $5,000 to the men's and women's open singles champions. The Red River Open offered a prize pool of $12,000. At Rapid City, $12,000 will be on the line, and Bismarck has $6,000 to offer.
Fisher said the idea of combining efforts has been discussed in recent years, but Rapid City's tennis association got things off the launch pad.
"This year the Black Hills Tennis Association in Rapid City actually contacted us, Fargo and Sioux Falls. ... Basically, we have these four tournaments together," Fisher said.
As an inducement to draw players to all four open events, a bonus of $1,000 is on the table for the open men's and women's circuit points champions.
At Fargo, placers who pocketed money included players from Washington, New York and Kansas. Those finishing in the money at Sioux Falls included visitors from Illinois, Pennsylvania, Florida, California, Oklahoma and Missouri.
Thus far, the men's open points leader is Nicholas Beaty of Wayzata, Minn. Beaty lost in the singles semifinals at Sioux Falls and teamed with Gavin Young of Apple Valley, Minn., to place second in doubles. At Fargo, Beaty won the open singles championship and partnered with Wyatt McCoy of St. Paul, Minn., to reach the doubles semifinals.
Beaty was the open singles champion last year in Bismarck.
Fisher said the prize pools have grown at all four of the tournaments involved with the advent of the Dakota Tennis Circuit, which has, in turn, increased the drawing power.
"From what I understand a lot of the participants are top collegiate players. ... (Circuit organizers) were promoting the circuit a lot in the information going out to college coaches," Fisher said. "There definitely has been a lot more promotion. Any time there's a substantial amount of money of prize money offered, it generates interest from players outside of the area. ... It's very exciting for us to get some of the top players from a variety of places."
Fisher said Bismarck's prize fund jumped 60 percent in 2020, and it's grown another 25 percent this year.
Last summer the Bismarck Open attracted the largest field of entrants in its history, and Fisher is optimistic about the possibilities this summer.
"I expect participation to be consistent, if not higher," he said.
"I don't know if we'll see a full (open men's singles) bracket like Fargo had, but we expect 44 or higher," he added.
In 2019, the Bismarck Open drew 84 entrants in the Open, age group and National Tennis Ratings Program brackets. Last summer a record 125 players entered.
"I think we'll see a similar number. It could be between 125 and 150 this year," Fisher estimated.
That will require plenty of courts, and Fisher said they're available.
"We're planning to use Tom O'Leary as our tournament headquarters and the primary site. ... All the finals will be there," he said. "Also, we'll use the Sertoma complex, and we're hoping to use the tennis courts at the Legacy High School complex. We may also be using the Mandan Middle School courts. ... That's our current plan, and if additional courts are needed they will be added."