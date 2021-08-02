New circuit gives regional open tennis events a lift

Fisher said the prize pools have grown at all four of the tournaments involved with the advent of the Dakota Tennis Circuit, which has, in turn, increased the drawing power.

"From what I understand a lot of the participants are top collegiate players. ... (Circuit organizers) were promoting the circuit a lot in the information going out to college coaches," Fisher said. "There definitely has been a lot more promotion. Any time there's a substantial amount of money of prize money offered, it generates interest from players outside of the area. ... It's very exciting for us to get some of the top players from a variety of places."

Fisher said Bismarck's prize fund jumped 60 percent in 2020, and it's grown another 25 percent this year.

Last summer the Bismarck Open attracted the largest field of entrants in its history, and Fisher is optimistic about the possibilities this summer.

"I expect participation to be consistent, if not higher," he said.

"I don't know if we'll see a full (open men's singles) bracket like Fargo had, but we expect 44 or higher," he added.

In 2019, the Bismarck Open drew 84 entrants in the Open, age group and National Tennis Ratings Program brackets. Last summer a record 125 players entered.