Mandan's Felderman rolls into semifinals in singles at state tennis

Elizabeth Felderman is two wins away from another state championship in Grand Forks, this time on her own.

The undefeated Mandan senior dropped just three games in two matches during the individual portion of the state singles tournament on Friday. Felderman blanked Olivia Marcil of Fargo Davies in the first round and beat Erik Spanjer of Fargo North in the quarterfinals, 6-1, 6-2.

Felderman faces Paige McCormick of Fargo Davies at 10 a.m. on Saturday in the semifinals.

The other semifinal features Maddie Abbott of Fargo Shanley and Mimi Gu from West Fargo Sheyenne. Gu is the East Region champion.

Mandan, which won its first state team title on Thursday, also has a doubles duo still alive.

Freshman Sophia Felderman and senior Brianna Helbling defeated Sydney Lemieux and Jennifer Wang of Grand Forks Central 7-5, 7-5 and Martine Hammer and Sidney Ressler of Minot 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. Up next for the Mandan tandem is East Region No. 1 seeded Lily Andrews and India Rohl of Fargo Davies in the semifinals at 11 a.m. on Saturday.