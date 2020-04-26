Mandan tennis coach Christen disappointed, but not surprised

Christen said the goal this year was the same as it was in 2019, a state team championship. Because of lessons learned last season, he says this team is better equipped to handle the rigors of run at a state title.

"I think they all know what they're capable of doing. If you talk to them, they might downplay it, but I think they all knew what the ultimate goal was (in 2019). ... We had a bad day in the regional semifinal, and then we had a tougher route at state. ... I really think they were ready for a run (this spring). This year they were much more mentally prepared for what was to come than they were last year."

Christen said most of his players, though underclassmen, have had a taste of postseason tournament competition.

"Most of these girls have been on the varsity since they were eighth-graders ... and so they've gotten to the point where they know they've got to get something done because they're running out of time. I really think they were geared up for the challenge," he observed.

Considering the backgrounds of the tennis class of 2021, Christen isn't surprised at their on-court ability. What's surprising is they all arrived on the scene at the same time.