Mandan tennis coach Christen disappointed, but not surprised

Paul Christen doesn't claim to be a soothsayer, but he was ahead of the curve in anticipating the havoc the coronavirus outbreak would wreak.
Christen, who shares Mandan High School girls tennis coaching duties with Megan Schaff, is a math teacher. When the caronavirus outbreak gained momentum, he took it to the classroom.
"I remember the last week we were in the classroom you could start seeing the numbers grow ... and we actually were doing exponential curves in class," he recalled. "And when the NBA season was suspended, everything else just followed."
The "everything else" included a spring girls tennis season that held great promise for the Braves. They were coming off a fifth-place showing in the 2019 state tournament, accomplished with a sophomore-laden team.
"I was hoping (the pandemic) would level off and we'd have this movie ending where everything wraps up nice and neat," Christen said. "I'm still hoping for that, but I'm realistic. I don't know if that is actually going to happen."
So the 2020 high school tennis season ebbs away like a bountiful garden patch, unharvested due to a unseasonably early killing frost.
Fortunately for Mandan, the end of this school year is not the end of the line for the tennis team.
"It's a bummer they they're going to lose their season, but the good thing is everyone we expected to contribute will have another crack at it next year," Christen noted.
Juniors Lizzie Allan, Kate Kesler, Elizabeth Felderman, Breanna Helbling and Kylie Wieland return from the team that forged a 15-3 dual record last spring. Eighth-grader Sophia Felderman also returns along with two other players who were good varsity prospects. Evelina Tyan, a varsity player who transferred from Williston, and Payton Loerch are underclassmen. Tyan is a sophomore, and Loerch is a junior.
Christen said the potential on the roster is through the roof, and he was anxious to see what the team could do on the court.
"The best case scenario is we could have won a state championship. ... In my opinion, we've got the best tennis player in the state. Elizabeth and two girls out east on any given day could beat each other," Christen observed. "West Fargo Sheyenne and Fargo Davies were probably going to be the other teams that were really vying for a title.
"The worst case would probably be top four in the state."
Mandan was unbeaten in West Region regular-season play last spring, but lost 3-2 to Legacy in the regional tournament semifinals.
"I really feel we've got three girls -- Elizabeth (Felderman), Lizzie (Allan) and Sophia (Felderman) -- who could be No. 1 on any team in the West Region," Christen noted. "We know we have the team to win state, it's just a matter of whether we could put it together when the state tournament came around."
Christen said the goal this year was the same as it was in 2019, a state team championship. Because of lessons learned last season, he says this team is better equipped to handle the rigors of run at a state title.
"I think they all know what they're capable of doing. If you talk to them, they might downplay it, but I think they all knew what the ultimate goal was (in 2019). ... We had a bad day in the regional semifinal, and then we had a tougher route at state. ... I really think they were ready for a run (this spring). This year they were much more mentally prepared for what was to come than they were last year."
Christen said most of his players, though underclassmen, have had a taste of postseason tournament competition.
"Most of these girls have been on the varsity since they were eighth-graders ... and so they've gotten to the point where they know they've got to get something done because they're running out of time. I really think they were geared up for the challenge," he observed.
Considering the backgrounds of the tennis class of 2021, Christen isn't surprised at their on-court ability. What's surprising is they all arrived on the scene at the same time.
"Almost all the girls on the team now are the same age. Elizabeth Felderman, Sophia and Lizzie Allan all came from tennis families. Kenna Vogel from last year had a brother who played. Kate Kesler's cousins are Twetens, and they're tennis players.
"Breanna Helbling's mom is a former tennis player from Mandan, and it's the same thing with Payton Loerch, so it's kind of a family deal," Christen said. "They'll go and play tennis together. ... It really helps that they're friends and they're all good tennis players."
It's that offseason time spent on the tennis court that makes winning teams, according to Christen. As is the case with golf, the foundation for strong tennis teams is put down in the summer.
"For us, it's basically the summer. You can go and play free during the summer. ... Personally, I want to give them opportunities where they don't have to spend a lot of money," he said. "Kids have a lot of free time in the summer. I remember when I was a kid I'd play in the morning and play again in the afternoon. ... I must have played Scott DeLorme, the Minot coach, 1,000 times when I was growing up. ... When you see girls really succeed nowadays, that's what they do."
