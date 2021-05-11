Mandan marches through Minot in matchup of top two tennis teams in the West

If there was any doubt about who the top tennis team in the West Region is, there's not anymore.
Mandan went 5-1 in singles and 2-1 in doubles to march past Minot in a matchup of unbeaten teams on Tuesday.
The two teams came in the match, which drew a strong crowd to the Mandan Middle School courts, with a combined record of 20-0. The Magettes headed home 12-1.
"We were really excited for it because we knew they were undefeated like us," said Mandan senior Breanna Helbling. "They're a good team overall, but I think our depth was the difference and that's why we came out on top."
Helbling, unbeaten on the season in singles and doubles, is Exhibit A of Mandan's depth. She plays No. 5 singles and in her match Tuesday dropped just one game to Sienna Ronning.
"I think we're all in a really good position in the lineup where it gives us a good chance to win our individual matchups and then that helps the team," Helbling said. "We're all confident every time we go out there because we've worked hard and put in the time to put ourselves in position to have success."
Elizabeth Felderman, Lizzie Allan, Kate Kesler and Kylie Wieland each won in straight sets, as they typically do.
Felderman surrendered just one game to Minot No. 1 Sofia Egge.
"Elizabeth, I think, was unbeatable today," Mandan coach Paul Christen said. "In singles, she was on for sure."
Egge did get a bit of revenge in the doubles, teaming with Eden Olson for a 6-4, 6-3 win at No. 1 doubles.
"For as good as Elizabeth was in singles, Sofia was that on in doubles," Christen said.
Olson went 2-0 on the day for Minot with a 6-0, 6-2 win over freshman Sophia Felderman at No. 2 singles.
"Minot is a good team, we knew that for sure, but our girls were ready for them today," Christen said. "I thought every match had the potential to be close, but our girls like these kind of matches. They usually rise to the occasion."
Helbling certainly does, Christen said.
"Breanna is playing really well. For us to have a player as good at her at No. 5 singles, says a lot about our team," Mandan's coach said. "She went out and took care of business pretty easily today."
Kesler dropped just four games in her singles match at No. 4. Allan won 6-3, 6-1, while Wieland rolled (6-0) and then prevailed (7-6) over Emma Scheeler at No. 6.
In doubles, Helbling and Sophia Felderman blitzed Sydney Fettig and Ronning love and love.
Allan and Wieland teamed for a 6-4, 6-1 win. Everyone but Sophia Felderman is a senior in the Mandan lineup.
"It's been the same group of girls playing together since the eighth grade," said Helbling, who plans to attend UND and study molecular biology. "We have really good team chemistry and we push each other."
She said the Braves are happy with their 9-0 start, but far from satisfied.
"We all have the common goal of trying to win state this year. We really want it," Helbling said. "We're really happy with how the season has gone so far, but we're going continue to work had and improve all aspects of our game.
"We have really high goals this season and we're going to do everything we can to accomplish them."
