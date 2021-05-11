Mandan marches through Minot in matchup of top two tennis teams in the West

If there was any doubt about who the top tennis team in the West Region is, there's not anymore.

Mandan went 5-1 in singles and 2-1 in doubles to march past Minot in a matchup of unbeaten teams on Tuesday.

The two teams came in the match, which drew a strong crowd to the Mandan Middle School courts, with a combined record of 20-0. The Magettes headed home 12-1.

"We were really excited for it because we knew they were undefeated like us," said Mandan senior Breanna Helbling. "They're a good team overall, but I think our depth was the difference and that's why we came out on top."

Helbling, unbeaten on the season in singles and doubles, is Exhibit A of Mandan's depth. She plays No. 5 singles and in her match Tuesday dropped just one game to Sienna Ronning.

"I think we're all in a really good position in the lineup where it gives us a good chance to win our individual matchups and then that helps the team," Helbling said. "We're all confident every time we go out there because we've worked hard and put in the time to put ourselves in position to have success."

Elizabeth Felderman, Lizzie Allan, Kate Kesler and Kylie Wieland each won in straight sets, as they typically do.