Mandan excited for first trip to state tennis since 2013

Mandan's first trip to the state tennis tournament did not require divine intervention, although it may had a hint of help from the heavens.

Before qualifying as the No. 3 seed out of the West Region last week in Minot, the Braves had not made it to state since 2013. One of the players on that team has since devoted his life to the church.

"I was telling my AD (Mark Wiest) one of the guys on that team, Ben Wanner, is almost a priest," Mandan coach Paul Christen said. "He has one more year to go.

"It's been a while, but we're very happy this team got over the hump."

The Braves will be jumping straight into the deep end when they make their first state tournament appearance in eight years. Mandan faces Grand Forks Red River, the East Region's No. 2 seed, today at 10 a.m. in the quarterfinals.

"Red River is probably the deepest team in the state. Grand Forks Central is deep, but I think Red River is deeper," Christen said. "We're hoping to put together a good match and set ourselves up for the second match, whether we come out on top or not."

The Braves, who have just one senior (Jayden Arenz), are hoping this trip to state becomes more of an annual occurrence.