Mandan excited for first trip to state tennis since 2013

Mandan's first trip to the state tennis tournament did not require divine intervention, although it may had a hint of help from the heavens.
Before qualifying as the No. 3 seed out of the West Region last week in Minot, the Braves had not made it to state since 2013. One of the players on that team has since devoted his life to the church.
"I was telling my AD (Mark Wiest) one of the guys on that team, Ben Wanner, is almost a priest," Mandan coach Paul Christen said. "He has one more year to go.
"It's been a while, but we're very happy this team got over the hump."
The Braves will be jumping straight into the deep end when they make their first state tournament appearance in eight years. Mandan faces Grand Forks Red River, the East Region's No. 2 seed, today at 10 a.m. in the quarterfinals.
"Red River is probably the deepest team in the state. Grand Forks Central is deep, but I think Red River is deeper," Christen said. "We're hoping to put together a good match and set ourselves up for the second match, whether we come out on top or not."
The Braves, who have just one senior (Jayden Arenz), are hoping this trip to state becomes more of an annual occurrence.
"Hopefully this group gets a taste of state and wants to get back," Christen said. "Lots of them have some good tools. They just need more experience, more refining of their skills and turning their weaknesses into strengths."
In the 3-2 format, picking the right lineup is half the battle and a lot of fun, according to Christen.
Some combination of Karter Hatzenbuhler, Brady Helbling, Arenz, Jared Christen, Colin Frank, Kalob Zacha and Anton Kozojed will face off with the Roughriders.
"It's more fun when you get it right," Christen joked. "I know we can compete with a lot of these teams when we're playing our best and if we can get the lineup right. That's what we're focusing on this week. Just making sure we play our best tennis and outwork the other team."
When the individual portion of the tournament begins on Friday, the Braves will be represented by Hatzenbuhler and Helbling, who will be seeded third in doubles.
"If (Karter and Brady) play their best, they can compete probably with any of those teams," Christen said. "When Brady's on, I don't know if anybody is much better in the doubles aspect of it. Karter's getting better every match in doubles. He's a little more naturally tentative, but he's getting out of that. He's so big and long at the net, he covers a lot of area.
"They're a good team. It will be fun to watch them to see how it goes."
Elsewhere ...
Legacy is seeded No. 2 for the team tournament and faces Fargo South.
The Sabers won 13 of their 18 duals during the season and are led by co-West Region Senior Player of the Year Jay Moylan and junior Anthony Janes, who are seeded second in doubles.
The Sabers also have Brayden Ruff and Gage Martell lined up for doubles and Joe Kalb in singles, when individual action starts Friday.
The Sabers won their first match at state last season before placing fourth.
Century squares off with top-seeded Grand Forks Central in the quarters.
On Friday, the Patriots will be well represented in singles with sophomore Jared Pitcher, the No. 3 seed, and fourth-seeded Beau Zander, a junior.
Bismarck High did not qualify as a team, but the Demons have Tyler Wahl in singles as the No. 4 seed from the West. In doubles, Isaiah Koch and Adam Vasichek are seeded sixth.
