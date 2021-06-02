Mandan chasing tennis championships in Grand Forks

At the end of a long school year, most teachers are ready to set sail.

Paul Christen, Mandan girls tennis coach, is not in the boat.

Also a math teacher at MHS, Christen was having too much fun watching his team. Mandan is undefeated heading into the state tournament, which starts today in Grand Forks. The Braves also have three players qualified in singles and two in doubles when the individual portion of the tournament begins on Friday.

"Talking with teachers at school, most are ready for it to be done. For me it was, 'I don't want this year to end," Christen said. "I was hoping it would slow down so we could enjoy it as much as possible."

The Braves have exceeded lofty expectations, which had them pegged as preseason favorites in the region.

In West Region singles matches, Elizabeth Felderman, Sophie Felderman, Lizzie Allan, Kate Kesler, Breanna Helbling and Kylie Wieland combined to go 46-2. In doubles, the same six -- plus Payton Loerch -- lost just one match. All but Sophia Felderman, who is a freshman, are seniors.

"The seniors, they've just been incredible. I was looking at some of the older records, they've smashed them," Christen said. "It's really an unbelievable season they've all had."