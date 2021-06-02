Mandan chasing tennis championships in Grand Forks

At the end of a long school year, most teachers are ready to set sail.
Paul Christen, Mandan girls tennis coach, is not in the boat.
Also a math teacher at MHS, Christen was having too much fun watching his team. Mandan is undefeated heading into the state tournament, which starts today in Grand Forks. The Braves also have three players qualified in singles and two in doubles when the individual portion of the tournament begins on Friday.
"Talking with teachers at school, most are ready for it to be done. For me it was, 'I don't want this year to end," Christen said. "I was hoping it would slow down so we could enjoy it as much as possible."
The Braves have exceeded lofty expectations, which had them pegged as preseason favorites in the region.
In West Region singles matches, Elizabeth Felderman, Sophie Felderman, Lizzie Allan, Kate Kesler, Breanna Helbling and Kylie Wieland combined to go 46-2. In doubles, the same six -- plus Payton Loerch -- lost just one match. All but Sophia Felderman, who is a freshman, are seniors.
"The seniors, they've just been incredible. I was looking at some of the older records, they've smashed them," Christen said. "It's really an unbelievable season they've all had."
Felderman is a No. 1 seed in singles, while Kesler is a 2 seed. Allen is seeded sixth. In doubles, Sophia Felderman and Breanna Helbling are a 2 seed. Wieland and Loerch are seeded seventh.
Before tending to individual business, the Braves will chase a team title, which have been elusive for teams from the West. Since 2000, only Century (2001) and Minot (2018) have broken through the East Region's stranglehold on state championships.
Mandan faces Valley City in its first match, set for 10 a.m. today. A potential semifinal matchup awaits against either West Fargo Sheyenne or Legacy. The Braves have wins over all three of those teams this season.
Christen firmly believes the Braves have a real shot.
"Yes, I really do," he said. "If we play like we did last weekend, I know we can beat anybody."
Fargo Davies is the No. 1 seed on the other half of the bracket, which also includes Minot, Grand Forks Central and Century. Semifinal matches are scheduled for 1 p.m. with the championship at 6.
"There are a lot of good teams out there. Of course a huge part of it comes down to who plays best that day," Christen said.
Strategy also factors in, particularly as the tournament advances.
"We've got a couple different lineups that we really like," Christen said.
Mandan could bring home a pair of state championship trophies on Saturday.
Elizabeth Felderman, who will continue her career at the NCAA Division II level at Minnesota-Mankato next year, has one thing in mind.
"When she's on her game, the only player that has a shot against Elizabeth is Mimi Gu," Christen said, referring to the East Region singles champion from West Fargo Sheyenne. "Elizabeth is fired up and she is laser focused."
Mandan should have an easier time of it schedule-wise in Grand Forks. Last week in Jamestown, the West Region championship match did not start until midnight (May 28) for weather-related reasons. The Braves got back to their hotel rooms around 2:45 a.m.
Christen said none of that matters.
"Our girls are really locked in right now. They don't care if it's 8 o clock or midnight," he said. "They're excited and ready to go."