Mandan caps unbeaten season, wins state tennis title in Grand Forks

The Mandan girls tennis team had its sight set last spring on becoming the first team in school history to win a North Dakota high school tennis title.

But it never had the chance.

The coronavirus pandemic wiped out the 2020 spring sports season, so the Braves had to wait.

"I think we did have a shot last year," Mandan coach Paul Christen said. "We had pretty much the same team. I thought we matched up well with Sheyenne. They've been hungry for the last two years."

On Thursday, it showed.

Mandan (19-0) completed a perfect season by rolling to the state team title in Choice Health and Fitness in Grand Forks. The Braves swept Valley City 5-0 in the quarterfinals, beat Bismarck Legacy 5-0 in the semifinals and topped Minot 4-1 in the championship.

"We knew we had the team to win it," Christen said. "It was about putting in one day at a time to improve. They showed up. Especially in every tournament, we played our best tennis.

"It's exciting. To have pretty much all seniors on this team. . . after we didn't get a shot at it last year. . . it's real special for these girls."

